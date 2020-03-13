Ultimate Hacking Keyboard €315 offers plenty of customization options

The latest version of the Ultimate Hacking Keyboard is now available to purchase with orders shipping in two weeks after purchase. Prices start from €315 at a variety of different options are available with keyboard layouts and key Printing specifically for Linux, Windows or Mac operating systems if you prefer. Key switch type is the defining factor of ta keyboard and the design team over at UHK offers six switch types; each has its own character and corresponding colour. Additional modules are also available offering ability to add a TrackPoint, Trackball or Key Cluster module depending on your preference.

Keyboard switch colors explained :

– Blue switches are a great choice for hardcore touch typists since these switches have a highly tactile nature, but they’re the loudest of all so, if you’re in a shared environment, some noise will have to be tolerated..

– Brown switches are also a good choice for typists because they’re tactile, and they are a lot less noisy than Blue switches. Given their internal construction these switches are easier to double-tap, making them preferred by gamers.

– Red switches are primarily meant for gamers. They’re non-tactile, smooth to press, and it’s super-easy to double-tap.

– Black switches are similar to Red switches but stiffer, which makes them less prone to accidental key presses.

– Clear switches are similar to Brown switches but stiffer.

– Green switches are similar to Blue switches but stiffer.

Features of the Ultimate Hacking Keyboard include :

– Increase your productivity by never leaving the home row.

– Improve your posture by typing on two, separate keyboard halves.

– Remap your keys in any way you want.

– Extend the UHK with modules such as a trackball, trackpoint, touchpad, or a key cluster.

– Experience how a keyboard can be different, yet still familiar.

For a recent review of the Ultimate Hacking Keyboard jump over to the AnandTech website.

Source : UHK

