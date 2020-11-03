G.Skill Transparent Crystal Crown Keycap mechanical keyboard replacement keys $20

Those of you that use a mechanical keyboard may be interested in the new G.Skill Dual-Layer Transparent Crystal Crown Keycap upgrade set, now available to purchase priced at $20 with a standard ANSI 104 NA English layout. Each Crystal Crown Keycap set includes a keycap puller and a 2 year manufacturer warranty and supports LED or RGB mechanical keyboards and is available in both black and white. The Crystal Crown Keycap upgrade set, featuring a dual-layer design with a fully transparent lower half to enhance the luminosity of LED or RGB backlights and is available from Amazon.

“G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is announcing the release of the Crystal Crown Keycap upgrade set, featuring a dual-layer design with a fully transparent lower half to enhance the luminosity of LED or RGB backlights of mechanical keyboards. Compatible with mechanical keyswitches with cross-shaped MX style stems and designed with a carefully selected font lettering for high legibility, the Crystal Crown Keycap set upgrades the experience and feel of a professional mechanical keyboard.”

Source : GURU 3D

