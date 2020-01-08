Shift Keyboard Apple Watch app

Apple Watch users searching for a way to communicate directly from their wrist with an easy-to-use miniaturised keyboard may be interested in the Apple Watch Shift Keyboard created by developer Adam Foot. Priced at just $1.99 the Shift Keyboard provides you with a fully functional keyboard on your wrist. The app requires iOS 13.0 and watchOS 6.0 or later and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

“Everyone is already used to typing messages on their iPhone with a keyboard but there is no built-in solution for Apple Watch. This is where Shift Keyboard provides you with a solution. The perfect alternative to Scribble or Voice Dictation already on your Apple Watch, the Shift Keyboard app adds a full keyboard into the mix. Shift Keyboard supports two different keyboard modes: Full or Precise. The Full keyboard adds a standard A to Z keyboard to your Apple Watch with no scrolling. Precise adds the same keys but spreads them out over a greater area to ensure maximum precision when typing – especially useful if you have larger fingers!”

Features of the Apple Watch Shift Keyboard include :

– On the Precise keyboard, you can choose between three different keyboard layouts: Alphabetical, QWERTY or AZERTY. Select which keyboard layout works best for you!

– Shift Keyboard will suggest completions to the current word you are typing. Tap on a suggestion to replace the current typed word with the full suggestion. Great for improving speed on the small screen! Access all suggestions by tapping the ellipsis icon next to the first two suggestions.

– On the Full keyboard, you’ll be able to see which key you are currently touching – just like the traditional iOS keyboard. Simply drag away to cancel adding that character if it’s not the one you were after!

– Shift Keyboard has full support for adding symbols, numbers and other foreign characters.

– Unlike the built-in Messages app, Shift Keyboard supports adding an unlimited amount of emoji to a single message! Simply select the emoji you’d like to add from the emoji picker and it’ll be appended to your message.

– Before sending your message, just tap the text field to view a full preview of your message.

– Shift Keyboard uses the built-in Apple Messages app on your Apple Watch to send messages to your contacts. Type out your message, tap the send button and you’ll be taken to the Messages app with your message ready to go!

Source: 9to5Mac

