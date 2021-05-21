ESC Flip Pro sets your keyboard at the perfect angle

Apple Mac keyboards take up very little desk space and already provide a small incline to add extra comfort while typing, however if you would prefer a steeper angle on your keyboard you may be interested in a new, keyboard angle adapter aptly named the ESC Flip Pro. Simply attach the angle adapter to the bottom of your preferred keyboard and use a number of different kick outs to obtain the perfect typing angle.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $22 or £16 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 18% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the ESC Flip Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the ESC keyboard angle adapter project play the promotional video below.

“Many of us are now spending long hours in front of our computer for work or entertainment, the ESC Keyboard Stand ergonomically angles your keyboard for faster and more comfortable typing. ESC Flip PRO is our 3rd generation of the ESC Keyboard Stand. The first generation of ESC Keyboard Stand was introduced to the market in 2018, since then we have received a tremendous amount of valuable feedback from current users on how the ESC Keyboard Stand helps in their daily typing comfort, how it aids the body from unnecessary neck and shoulder issues that can seriously affect health and productivity.”

“The new ESC Flip PRO provides improved stability for full-sized keyboards. With its adjustable width, now gamers, professionals, keyboard enthusiasts, and everyone can enjoy the ultimate keyboard productivity tool!”

“While you are using your preferred compact or large mechanical keyboard, the ESC Flip PRO supports and enhances your typing experience with its sturdy construction. Made with premium materials, it provides you with 4 different height adjustments for your continued and ever-changing typing comfort requirements.”

Source : Kickstarter

