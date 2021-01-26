Cherry announces new Stream desktop keyboard and mouse set $63

Cherry has this week introduced a new PC keyboard and mouse desktop combination,Specifically created to combine the features of the companies Stream Keyboard with 2.4 GHz wireless freedom and a 6-button mouse. The Cherry Stream desktop keyboard and mouse set is now available to purchase priced at €54.99, $63.24 or £49.49 depending on your location.

“The in-house SX scissor technology also ensures a precise and particularly quiet typing feel in the CHERRY STREAM DESKTOP. These features were also incorporated in the development of the mouse. Matching the whisper-quiet keystroke of the keyboard, the mouse inspires with almost inaudibly quiet mouse buttons. The new addition to the STREAM family is thus the ideal companion for a quiet working environment.”

“The LEDs built into the respective key are also very practical. They provide information when the Caps Lock, Scroll, or Num Lock key is activated on the keyboard. Additionally, these LEDs blink when a battery change is due. However, this happens very rarely on the STREAM DESKTOP. With up to 36 months of battery life, the wireless set is particularly enduring.”

“Visually, the wireless variant resembles the popular CHERRY STREAM KEYBOARD, like two peas in a pod. The simple yet elegant design is suitable for many tastes – and looks good everywhere – whether in the office or at home. The mouse is the perfect companion. The shape and size were designed so that hands of almost any size feel comfortable on it.”

Source : TPU

