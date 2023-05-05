PassCard keeps your passwords safe & secure

If you are searching for ways to generate and look after passwords to access your most important services, documents and currencies. You might be interested in a new metal password card aptly named the PassCard which has launched via Kickstarter this month.

Designed to provide an unhackable method of keeping your password safe. The project has already raised over $20,000 thanks to nearly 500 backers with still 14 days remaining. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $25 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates).

“In short, PassCard is a durable credit card-sized black anodized aluminium card, you can easily generate and access different strong passwords for various situations simply from the graphics on it. Endless password combinations can be generated from one PassCard. Moreover, even if someone picks up your PassCard, they will not know any of your passwords. By the way, as there is no electronic component in PassCard, it is absolutely unhackable.”

Keep your passwords safe

“In the current digital world, 4 classes of passwords are commonly required. Therefore, one PassCard has 3 sections, which help you generate and access the above 4 classes of passwords easily.

Numbers Only (e.g. 2457, 356912, common for banks, mobile device’s passcode, etc.)

Numbers and Letters (e.g. 2FG78H8A45)

Numbers, Uppercase and Lowercase Letters (e.g. 3eG9h7iP2d4)

Numbers, Uppercase and Lowercase Letters, and Special Characters (e.g. 7kU1*4+B@eJ8)”

If the PassCard crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the PassCard keeps your password safe and secure project eyeball the promotional video below.

“The characters in all 3 sections are generated by a carefully written program, which is created by a computer engineer in our team. We have made sure there are great randomness and reasonable distributions of different character types for generating strong passwords with a reasonable length. Also, every PassCard has a unique serial number that identifies each card, for requesting the back-up graphics and re-ordering a replacement card (we will talk about it later).”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the keeps your password safe and secure, jump over to the official PassCard crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





