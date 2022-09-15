KBO Breeze Step-through Electric Bike Review

Sponsored:

With its sleek integrated battery, KBO’s Breeze Step-Thru ebike will glide through your commute in elegance—and a modest price tag will always be in style. KBO Bikes knows that not everyone needs major horsepower or needless technology on their daily commute. But don’t allow the inconspicuous in-frame battery to stop you from flaunting this stylish alternative at the office or school; there are lots to be proud of.

The combination of a step-through design, an affordable price, and no huge battery might persuade many commuters to convert to e-bikes. Previously thought to be a feature only for women’s commuter bikes, the step-through frame provides significant benefits for all riders. Riders with much stuff on their rear rack may find it difficult to swing their legs over ordinary bikes. Shorter or heavier riders may mount the bike a bit easier, as well as anyone with knee or balance concerns.

The KBO Step-Through E-Bike has a one-size-fits-all frame that suits riders 5’2″ to 6’3″. Step-over bikes with a top tube do result in a stiffer bike. If stiffness is an issue, KBO also provides the standard Breeze, which does not have the in-frame battery arrangement. Gender-neutral step-through geometry is becoming increasingly common and is used effectively on this KBO ebike.

Battery

You might not think the KBO Breeze is an electric bicycle at first appearance. This is due mainly to the well-integrated 768-watt-hour battery, which is substantial in capacity but not in physical size. Because the step-through design necessitates a thicker downtube, the in-frame battery doesn’t appear out of place—the smart white and black paint job curves the frame for a slimming impression.

The name-brand Samsung battery has a 900 full charge cycle rating and can go up to 55 miles on a single charge when employing pedal assist levels. The package also includes a quick charger that can charge the battery completely in 5 hours, which could be useful for an afternoon recharge after your daily commute.

Cost

This KBO electric bike’s excellent value is worth mentioning. Ebikes have already established themselves in the garages of cycling enthusiasts. However, they have been slower to catch on with casual riders. Riding between college classes or going to work a couple of days a week may not be enough to justify spending $3,000 or more on a bike.

KBO defies luxury trends by offering a $1,499 commuting package that makes no compromises. The KBO Breeze Step-Through is priced at the lower ebike spectrum.

Buying an ebike might be pricey. However, it is worthwhile. Compared to other bikes in the same price range and quality, the KBO Breeze Step-through is a fantastic option. The KBO breeze step-through costs $1,499.00. We won’t be comparing prices on the electric bike alone but on the accessories that come with it. The KBO Breeze step-through comes with free accessories like a water bottle holder, a maintenance toolbox, and a rear rack, saving you up to $100, depending on your bike. The KBO Breeze is a cost-effective product.

500W (Sustained), 750W (Peak) Motor

The 750-watt motor is powerful enough for regular commuting. You may choose between the five levels of pedal assist mode or throttle mode for some motorbike-style excitement. The twist throttle has a top speed of roughly 22 mph, which may be straining the legal limitations of a Class 2 ebike in some locations where the maximum speed is 20 mph, so check your local laws. The throttle is designed with a half twist, which is more pleasant than a trigger and less taxing than a full twist variant.

The motor is linked to a cadence and speed sensor, so when you start pedaling, it leaps to full power at its current setting. A more sophisticated torque sensor might smooth out the acceleration. However, a cadence sensor here makes sense for the price range and is much more fun. 180mm Tektro mechanical disc brakes keep the Breeze under control. Hydraulic brakes give more stopping power, but the mechanical system works well and is less expensive.

Commuter Friendly Design

KBO made wise choices regarding incorporated features and finishing touches to make city transportation as pleasurable as possible. Branded tires are unexpected on such a low-cost bike, and the Panasonic 27.5″ x 2.4″ hard surface tires are a good choice. They are somewhat treaded for traction on wet gravel or pavement, but mud and sand are more challenging to overcome.

The front and tail lights are adequate for built-in electronics, but night riders might benefit from an extra front bulb. The 80mm front suspension, with a lockout option, is enough to navigate city streets and terrain. The rear rack is pannier-ready, and KBO claims it can accommodate a child seat or pet carrier!

Aluminum fenders are a nice addition to keep your clothes clean between meetings across town. Because this bike weighs 62 pounds, a handy grip at the end of the seat allows you to raise or swivel the rear end. The KBO Breeze Electric Bike is a well-thought-out commuting option with all the bells and whistles.

Quick Charging

With its 48v, 3 Amp fast, and smart charger, the KBO Breeze step-through has an advantage over other ebike chargers. It will allow you to get back on the road quickly. You can fully charge the battery in about 5 hours.

Range

The electric bike has an estimated range of up to 55 miles on a single charge due to its large battery capacity and brushless motor.

Speed

The Shimano 7-Speed Gear Shifter and a 5-Level Pedal Assist Option on the KBO Breeze step-through allow it to achieve speeds of 25 mph with the pedal help and 21 mph with only the throttle. The KBO has a Twist Throttle for easy acceleration and a Shimano 7-speed thumb shifter. The throttle is also extremely smooth and responsive when pressed. A combination of these two allows for easy speed control.

Brakes

The KBO Breeze step-through is equipped with Tektro Aries mechanical disc brakes with 180 mm disc rotors in the front and rear. The 180 mm disc rotors provide adequate stopping force and are ideal for a bike weighing 62 lbs and capable of speeds surpassing 20 mph. These mechanical disc brakes are efficient enough if you are not very keen on using a hydraulic braking system.

Tire

The tires are high-quality puncture-resistant materials. It is a little wider than standard tires, making your commute more stable and smooth.

Frame and other fittings

Frame:

The Bike frame is made of 6061 alloyed aluminum. It is a sturdy, yet light material, thereby increasing the bike’s maneuverability, with a total length of 72mm and a handlebar height of 46.5mm. It is not too huge and is easy to store.

Fenders

It comes with free full fenders to make the Breeze step-through more user-friendly. Made of aluminum alloy to protect you from water and mud

Kickstand

You can still conveniently stand your bike, even with no wall to lean it on. The fitted heavy-duty kickstand is made of rust-resistant aluminum. It is sturdy and durable enough to accommodate the bike’s weight conveniently.

Easy to assemble

You can be on the move within thirty minutes of getting your delivery. The KBO Step-through is easy to assemble and start.

Large-payload Rear Rack

Need to ride around with your child or pet? The solid aluminum rear can hold up to 50lbs of cargo or human weight. KBO made it to accommodate accessories such as the Bike rack bag.

Let’s check through what the KBO step-through has to offer us as per the specifications.

KBO Breeze step-through Electrical Specs & Features

Battery: 48V 16Ah Lithium-ion battery with Samsung/LG cells

Display: LCD backlight display

Motor: Sustained 500W brushless gear motor (750W Peak)

Lights: 48v Headlight and Integrated Brake Light

Pedal Assist: 5 Pedal assist levels to 28mph

Sensor: Sensitive cadence sensor and speed sensor.

Range: 30-55 mile range

Throttle: Twist Grip Throttle – Right Side, up to 20mph

Charger: 48V 3 Amp Quick & Smart Charger.

Derailleur: Shimano 7 speed derailleur

KBO Breeze Step-Through Components & Accessories

Brakes: 180mm mechanical disc brakes

Fenders: Durable PVC and stainless-steel hardware.

Fork: 80mm of travel, lockout adjustment included.

Frame: 6061 Aluminum Alloy

Gearing: Seven Speed Shimano Altus

Grips and Saddle: KBO Comfort

Handlebar: High Rise aluminum alloy

Kickstand: Heavy-duty aluminum.

Pedals: Aluminum Alloy pedal with reflectors

Tires: 27.5″ x 2.4″ Panasonic puncture-resistant tires

Crank: 170mm forged alloy.

KBO Breeze Step-Through Weight and Dimensions

Battery weight: 7 lbs

Total bike weight: 62 lbs (includes battery)

Rider Height:5’2″ ~ 6’3”

Total payload capacity: 300 lbs

Maximum Load on Rear Rack: 50 lbs

Unfolded Dimensions: 72 x 29 x 46.5

The KBO Breeze step-through E-Bike ($1,499) does a decent job at concealing its powerful motor and long-range battery, but don’t be fooled. This commuting solution is an excellent entry-level ebike for folks who want to avoid sweaty commutes to work or while meeting up with friends.

For more aesthetic-conscious riders, the sleek integrated battery design is a rare and fortunate find.

