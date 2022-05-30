Jurassic World Evolution 2 Dominion Biosyn Expansion arrives June 14th

Rich Newbold Game Director at Frontier Developments has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about the new Jurassic World Evolution 2 expansion Dominion Biosyn. Check out the quick teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the biggest expansion yet for the Jurassic World Evolution 2 game that adds four spectacular new prehistoric species and new scenarios for players to enjoy.

The Jurassic World Evolution 2 Dominion Biosyn Expansion will be officially launching on June 14 2022

“Immerse yourself in a thrilling new campaign that expands on the Jurassic World Dominion story. Play through a gripping new ‘what if’ scenario based on the epic events from the film. Construct a range of new buildings tied to the campaign, experience innovative new gameplay mechanics, and engage with an array of all-new prehistoric species. Encounter highly requested feathered dinosaurs, plus additional cosmetic variants and skins for existing species.”

Dominion Biosyn Expansion

“First up is Campaign mode. Immerse yourself in a thrilling new story expanding on Jurassic World Dominion. You’ll work alongside iconic characters from the franchise including Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard), Dr. Alan Grant (voiced by Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (voiced by Laura Dern) and Lewis Dodgson (voiced by Campbell Scott). You will construct Biosyn Genetics new research compound, sending scientists to retrieve amber-encased DNA, synthesise and incubate stunning new species, and observe their diverse behaviours.”

“Next, is the thrilling new Chaos Theory scenario. Now, in Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion, you can play through a gripping new scenario inspired by the epic events of Jurassic World Dominion. Build your very own facility to house dinosaurs in a diverse Sierra Nevada environment featuring majestic pine forests, snowy hills and sweeping plains.

Use dinosaur-wrangling mechanics to corral herds of animals quickly without needing to tranquilise and transport them and ensure their safety with new security measures. When rustlers try stealing your dinosaurs, fend them off by blasting high-powered floodlights and speeding to intercept their vehicles. However you choose to manage the scenario, in the expansion’s new Chaos Theory mode, you’ll see how events unfold when you take control.”

Source : Sony

