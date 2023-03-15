John Wick Chapter 4 special feature trailer with Keanu Reeves

With just over a week left before the highly anticipated John Wick Chapter 4 film premiers in theatre screens worldwide, Lionsgate Movies has released a new special feature trailer featuring Keanu Reeves. John Wick 4 will be available to watch later this month from March 24, 2023 and stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

John Wick Chapter 4

“​​In New York City, John Wick prepares to exact his revenge against the High Table while hiding underground with the Bowery King. He travels to Morocco and kills the Elder, the only individual above the High Table. As a result, New York Continental Hotel manager Winston and his concierge Charon are summoned to the Marquis Vincent de Gramont, a senior member of the High Table who chastises Winston for his failure to kill John. To punish Winston, de Gramont strips him of his duties as manager, has the New York Continental destroyed, and kills Charon. He then travels to Paris and enlists Caine, a blind, retired High Table assassin and old friend of John’s, to kill him, threatening to kill Caine’s daughter otherwise.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4 (also known simply as John Wick 4) is an upcoming American neo-noir action thriller film which is serving as the direct sequel to 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, as well as the fourth installment in the John Wick film series. Directed by Chad Stahelski, with a script co-written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and based on characters created by Derek Kolstad, it is produced by Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Starring Keanu Reeves returning as the title character, the film is produced by Thunder Road Pictures and 87North Productions.”

Source : Lionsgate Movies





