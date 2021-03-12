Jaguar E-type 60 Collection cars unveiled

Jaguar has unveiled two new Jaguar E-type 60 Collection cars that will be sold as a pair anhd just six pairs of these vehicles will be made.

Then two Jaguar E-type 60 Collection cars are being launched to celebrate 60 years of the Jaguar E-type which was launched on the 15th of March 1961 at the Geneva Motor Show.

Six decades later, the E-type 60 Collection pays tribute to these two legendary cars: the Opalescent Gunmetal Grey coupé ‘9600 HP’, driven ‘flat out’ by Bob Berry to make the launch itself, and the British Racing Green roadster ’77 RW’, driven by Norman Dewis who was told to ‘drop everything’ to get to Geneva the next day.

The E-type 60 Collection cars, which are sold as a pair (one E-type 60 Edition coupé, one E-type 60 Edition roadster) are finished in exclusive Flat Out Grey and Drop Everything Green paint colours respectively. These colour formulations are inspired by the original 1961 colours and won’t be used on any other Jaguar.

