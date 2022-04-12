Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 electric concept makes 0-60 in 2 seconds

Jeep has unveiled a new version of their electric Jeep Wrangler Magneto which will be taking place in the 56th Moab Easter Jeep Safari. The Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 is powered by a Custom-built axial flux electric motor offering up to 5,250 rpm and capable of speeds from 0 to 60 in just two seconds.

The Jeep also features a six-speed manual transmission for “ultimate control over the propulsion system“, Four lithium-ion battery packs, distributed throughout the chassis for weight balance, with a combined power of 70 kW/h, running an 800-volt system, and an inverter derived from race cars to convert DC power to AC. “Peak amperage in the propulsion system is more than doubled to 600 amps, giving the Magneto 2.0 the ability to instantly deliver up to 850 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels.”

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0

“Easter Jeep Safari consists of trail rides, mostly day long trips, departing from Moab Utah throughout the 9 day long event. Full information about the Safari is available in a colorful newspaper. The official event is hosted by the Red Rock 4-Wheelers Inc. one of the the local four wheel drive clubs of Moab. Participants provide their own four wheel drive vehicle, take care of their own food and non-alcoholic beverages for the trip.

“Suggested essentials, beyond plenty of water, include sun protection, and layered clothing in case of changing weather circumstances that are always a possibility during the spring in southeastern Utah. There may be trails available at the time of the event. You can check at the registration desk at the Spanish Trail Arena during the hours it is staffed to inquire as to the last minute availability. There are no registrations at the trailhead line up.”

Source : RR4W

