Jeep EV chargers to be installed at US off-road trailheads

Jeep has this week announced as part of this year’s Easter Jeep Safari, Jeep is partnering with Electrify America to create the Jeep 4xe Charging Network. By installing Jeep-branded EV charging stations at or near the trailheads of Jeep Badge of Honor off-road trails over the next year throughout the United States, allowing owners to take full-advantage of their electrified Jeep SUV. Jeep 4xe charging stations are scheduled to open this spring at three of the most popular off-road sites and iconic trails for the Jeep brand — Moab, Utah; the Rubicon Trail in Pollock Pines, California; and Big Bear, California.

“The Jeep brand is creating the Jeep 4xe Charging Network, installing Jeep-branded EV charging stations at or near the trailheads of Jeep Badge of Honor off-road trails over the next year. The trailhead chargers coincide with the launch of 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid — the most technically advanced and eco-friendly Wrangler yet — and will support future electrified Jeep vehicles.

Additional Jeep 4xe Charging Stations are scheduled to be operational around the country by the end of 2021. The charging stations will be located near Jeep Badge of Honor trails, an industry exclusive off-road rewards program to support enthusiasts looking to earn a Badge of Honor for their new Jeep Wrangler 4xe.”

Features of the new Jeep EV chargers being installed at off-road trailheads in the United States include:

– The Jeep brand is establishing the Jeep 4xe Charging Network, installing EV Level 2 charging stations at Jeep Badge of Honor off-road trailheads around the United States over the next 12 months

– Trailhead chargers coincide with launch of 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid — the most technically advanced and eco-friendly Wrangler yet — and will support future electrified Jeep vehicles

– Moab, Rubicon Trail and Big Bear — iconic Jeep vehicle trails — will get the first charging stations and be operational this spring

– Jeep 4xe Charging Network is operated by Electrify America; Jeep 4xe owners will get free charging via a custom mobile app

– With 49 MPGe and 21 miles of all-electric range, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe can conquer even the toughest trails with zero emissions

“Electrification opens a new chapter in the Jeep brand story, and it brings an entirely new level of excitement and enjoyment to our enthusiastic owners,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO — Stellantis. “Key to making Jeep brand the greenest SUV brand is assuring our owners can enjoy the benefits of electric propulsion wherever they go, including the most iconic off-road trails in the country.”

Source : Jeep

