Jeep 4xe badge to be announced at CES

Over the years, CES has become a common place for electric and electrified vehicles to be shown off. A new report claims that Jeep will be at CES 2020 and will unveil a new badge that will signify its plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The badge is “4xe,” and it will be worn by all electrified vehicles Jeep makes. That applies to Jeep’s mild-hybrid vehicles like the eTorque fitted 2020 Wrangler. It will also be worn by full hybrid rides like the Jeep Compass and Renegade plug-in hybrids.

Jeep has also confirmed that it will produce a Wrangler Plug-in Hybrid vehicle along with officially confirming the Compass and Renegade hybrids at the same time. The small Jeeps are to use a 1.3L turbo-four with electric motors for a 31-mile electric range and 240 horsepower total.

