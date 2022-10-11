Jaguar F-Type 75 and F-Type R 75 unveiled

Jaguar is releasing some special edition versions of its F-Type, the new models are the Jaguar F-Type 75 and F-Type R 75.

The F-Type 75 and F-Type R 75 are designed to celebrate 75 years of the company’s sports cars which takes place in 2023.

For the final Model Year, on sale from early 2023, the range has become simpler and more focused, making it easy for customers to select their perfect F-TYPE. The car looks more purposeful and assertive than ever too, with 20-inch wheels standard on all models, and discreet detail changes such as the wheel centres and grille badge changing from red to black, and the R and R-Dynamic badge accent colours now black and grey instead of red and green.

To mark the final Model Year of F-TYPE and 75 years of Jaguar sports cars, customers can choose the new F-TYPE 75 or F-TYPE R 75 special editions. These are distinguished by unique interior and exterior design elements, carefully curated specifications, and – of course – the supercharged 5.0-litre Jaguar V8 engine** synonymous with F-TYPE. These exclusive models are a fitting celebration of internal combustion engine performance before Jaguar becomes a pure electric modern luxury brand from 2025.

You can find out more details about the new F-Type 75 and F-Type R 75 over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Jaguar



