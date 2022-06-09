Jaguar Classic E-type created for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Jaguar has unveiled a one-off Jaguar Classic E-type that was created for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the car was a bespoke 1961 Series 1 E-type roadster.

The car comes with a custom interior which was created by Jaguar Classic and it also comes with unique paintwork inspired by the Union Jack.

The unique E-type made its debut alongside fifteen iconic Jaguars to feature in the Jubilee Pageant, including a selection of historically important Jaguar E-types, an all-electric I-PACE eTROPHY race car, and seven convertible Jaguars all carrying famous Dames. The customer, thrilled to participate, was joined by American dancer, model, and fashion designer, Eric Underwood in the passenger seat.

Jaguar Classic creates beautifully crafted E-types by restoring Series 1 models to their original specification. This bespoke example goes even further, showcasing the full breadth of personalisation available from its state-of-the-art home in Coventry.

The one-off E-type was commissioned by a client who had specific requirements. He wanted a Roadster manufactured in the year he was born and finished to a bespoke specification. The team at Jaguar Classic set to work and tracked down a Series 1 E-type that was built just two days after the customer’s date of birth.

You can find out more details about this one-of-a-kind Jaguar Classic E-type over at Jaguar’s website at the link below.

Source Jaguar

