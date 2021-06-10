IZIRUN modular open hardware STM32 development board

The crowdfunding campaign for the compact modular open hardware STM32 development board called the IZIRUN is now underway on the Crowd Supply website. The modular STM32 dev board utilises M.2 connectors for external communication via SPI, CAN and UART protocols. The IZIRUNF0 is based on ARM Cortex-M0 and is designed for low-power applications and IoT projects.

“Designed for electronic prototyping, IZIRUN modules are compact, open hardware STM32 boards with lots of built-in peripherals and 67-pin M.2 connectors for external communication via I²C, SPI, CAN, and UART. We are offering three different ARM Cortex MCU boards—an M0 model, an M4 model, and an M7 model—which makes IZIRUN suitable for a large range of applications, including IoT and multimedia projects. And if those applications evolve on the road, the M.2 connectors present on all three variants makes it easy to adjust your design on the fly. You can host IZIRUN MCU modules on your own carrier board or slot them into IZIGOBOARD for convenient access to peripherals like Ethernet, GPIO, and USB communication.

Our goal is to produce a high-quality ecosystem of rapid-prototyping and development boards, and we believe the best way to do that is to embrace collaboration and transparency. To that end, we are publishing all of our design documents and software. The IZIRUN MCU boards and IZIGOBOARD are open-hardware products that run open-source software”

For more information on all the modules available jump over to the official product page on the Crowd Supply website by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply

