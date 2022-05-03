iSpace2 Pro Android 9.0 pocket projector

iSpace2 Pro is a new compact pocket projector equipped with a processor capable of running Android 9.0 and capable of providing Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity and a wealth of apps to choose from from its integrated operating system. Offering dynamic high definition projection the miniaturised projector offers a 360° rotating view experience and supports wireless connectivity through both two point 4G and 5G connections through your router.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $219 or £175 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Android projector

“Measuring only 130mm x 42mm, and weighing only 425g, iSpace2 Pro is as compact and lightweight as it gets. It’s only 42mm which is thin enough that fits into your back pocket—making it literally the most portable projector ever. Featuring a circular metal design created for extreme portability, this is the extremely compact and easy-to-carry projector you always wanted to have.”

If the iSpace2 Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the iSpace2 Pro pocket projector project watch the promotional video below.

“Forget about old and dull projectors that were nothing but mechanical tools with limited functionalities. iSpace2 Pro is built with a simple and user-friendly Android 9 operating system that makes it compatible with other Android devices, such as smartphones, along with being compatible with most computers and multiple apps.”

“You can control iSpace2 pro through the mobile app, which is a brand-new intelligence and enjoys the convenience brought by technology. It also allows for your phone, tablet, or computer screen to be mirrored by iSpace2 Pro—something unprecedented in the world of projectors. From device synchronization to data sharing and transfers, you can use iSpace2 Pro’s three ports—USB, HDMI, and Type-C to make sure that, whatever happens, you’re connected.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the pocket projector, jump over to the official iSpace2 Pro crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

