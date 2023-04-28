ISOLA I waterproof adventure rain jacket

If you are searching for a waterproof coat you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the ISOLA I rain jacket. With over 50 features and offering both breathability and water resistance the year-round waterproof jacket is designed for modern everyday life as well as outdoor adventures say it is creators. The jacket can be worn in all seasons and features 20 waterproof pockets, smart sleeve GPS, technical mid shell material and wide field of view hood. Early bird promotions are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $280 or £238 (depending on current exchange rates).

3 LAYERS, of recycled NYLON MEMBRANE, 25000 mm WATER RESISTANCE, 10000 g/m2 BREATHABILITY, SEAMS fully TAPED and LASER CUT. The perfect jacket for a mountain ascent or daily commute.

“With its water resistance, 100Wg/m2 breathability, and 100% wind resistance, ISOLA Shell offers the most versatile and all-encompassing protection from extreme conditions that you can possibly wear. Whether on your daily commute, or on a mountain adventure, you can have total confidence in ISOLA’s ability to protect you against all the elements.”

EDC rain jacket

“We have been engineering quality clothing and accessories for over 15 years. ISOLA Shell represents the culmination of everything we have learned, engineered and packaged into this unique project. Yes we love to keep our extreme functionality and minimalist look. We offer as add-on two exchangeable velcro patches fully blank (Logo-Free). NO Logo detachable earbud holder can be customised in your local print shop for your unique Isola look!”

Assuming that the ISOLA I funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the ISOLA I adventure rain jacket project eyeball the promotional video below.

“Isola classic fit is cut with comfort in mind, through the chest, waist and hip. Designed for active sports and urban commute, it allows freedom of movements. Pockets system offers storage for both small and large items beyond what any other Shell jacket has done before with MOW’s minimalist look trademark. Extreme comfort and relaxed fit can be maintained through clothings layering Under our regular-relaxed mid-shell.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the adventure rain jacket, jump over to the official ISOLA I crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





