Is this the new Google Pixel Watch

Remember the iPhone left in a bar? It looks like someone may have left the new Google Pixel Watch in a restaurant.

According to the guys over at Android Central, someone has left a prototype of the new Google Pixel Watch in a restaurant in the US, and they have received photos of the device.

The photos apparently show the new Pixel Watch, it comes with a round display and features a digital crown and also another button on the side. The design of the device looks interesting from the photos.

The device also comes with a watch band which is said to be a proprietary Google band, there are not many details about what sort of hardware is inside this new smartwatch.

Google is expected to make their new Pixel Watch official at their Google I/O Developer conference which takes place next month, we should have full details about the device then.

It will be interesting to see what specifications the new Pixel Watch comes with, we can expect the device to be running the Wear OS software. As soon as we get some more information about this new Google smartwatch, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Android Central

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals