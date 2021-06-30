Is iOS 14.7 beta 4 faster than iOS 14.6 (Video)

Apple’s iOS 14.7 beta 4 has been released to developers, we have already seen a hands on video of the software and now we have another one.

This new video is a speed test and it puts the new iOS 14.7 beta 4 to side by side with iOS 14.6, the tests are run on the iPhone 6S and an the iPhone 7.

First up is the iPhone 6S at 00:11 and then it is followed by the iPhone 7 at 06:19, lets find out if there are any speed improvements.

As we can see from the video the iPhone 6S running the iOS 14.6 software booted up quicker than the device running the new beta. There do no appear to be any major speed improvements in the various apps.

In the second test with the iPhone 7, the handset running iOS 14.6 booted up slightly quicker than the device with the iOS 14.7 beta 4 software, although not by much. There were no speed improvements in the various apps.

There may be one or two more betas of iOS 14.7 before the final version of the software is released, we are not expecting any major speed changes before the final version lands. Apple are expected to release their iOS 14.7 update some time next month. As soon as we get some details, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

