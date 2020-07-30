IRISgo reusable cups hits Kickstarter

The IRISgo range of reusable cups have been specifically designed to provide “sustainable drinking enjoyment” while you’re out and about thanks to an innovative closure system and unique design. To learn more about the Swiss made IRISgo reusable cups check out the demonstration video below to learn more.

Early bird pledges are available from $48 or £37 offering a 13% discount off the recommended retail price. “We are glad to be able to provide people all around the world with IRISgo reusable cups, with shipping available to more than 150 countries worldwide. Depending on your country, you may be responsible for paying duty, taxes, or other applicable fees before you can receive your package. These policies are set locally, so please check with the relevant sources where you live for the most accurate information.”

“As we provide worldwide shipping, it is impossible for us to cover all potential local charges. The prices are therefore for the product without additional costs such as customs duties and possible taxes. We give everything so that you can enjoy your drinks asap from an IRISgo.”

Source : Kickstarter

