iQOO Neo6 smartphone launching globally

The iQOO Neo6 SE smartphone was made official earlier this month and now the handset is launching globally as the iQOO Neo6

The new iQOO Neo6 will come with the same hardware as the new iQOO Neo6 SE smartphone, the device will feature a 6.62 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor and it will come with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset will come with a range of cameras, on the back of the device there is a 64-megapixel main camera, there is also a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies.

Other specifications on this new smartphone include a 4700 mAh battery and 80W fast charging, the handset also features OriginOS which is based on Google’s Android 12 OS.

The new iQOO Neo smartphone will be available in a choice of two colors Cyber Rage and Dark Nova and pricing for the handset will start at $385 for the 8GB model and $440 for the 12GB model.

Source GSM Arena

