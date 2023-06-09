iQOO Neo 7 Pro launching July 4th

The new iQOO Neo 7 Pro smartphone will be launching in India on the 4th of July 2023, the news was announced in a tweet from the company’s CEO on Twitter and you can see the tweet below.

The handset will be the global version of the iQOO Neo7 Racing which was previously launched in China and it is expected to come with similar specifications to the China-only handset.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the display will come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it will be available with two RAM and storage options, these will include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset will come with a range of cameras there will be a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. On the front of the handset were are expecting a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies. On the rear, the main camera will come with a 50-megapixel sensor, and there will also ve an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset will come with Android 13 and Funtouch OS 13.

Source iQOO, GSM Arena



