iQOO 9 with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 launching in January

It looks like we have some details on another smartphone to use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, the iQOO 9 .

According to a recent report, the handset will use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship mobile processor and it will be launching sometime in January of next year.

The handset will also come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, the exact size of the display is not known as yet.

As a reminder, the previous handsets, the iQOO 8 featured a 6.56 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, the iQOO 8 Pro comes with a larger 6.76-inch curved display that has a QHD resolution.

The iQOO 8 comes with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel portrait camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera for Selfies. This handset comes with a 4,3500 mAh battery and fast charging.

The iQOO 8 Pro comes with the new Snapdragon 888+ processor and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

This handset also comes with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 16-megapixel portrait camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. There is also a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

As soon as we get some more details on the new iQOO 9 smartphone and a full list of specifications, we will let you know.

Source Playfuldroid

