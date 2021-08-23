iQOO 8 Pro smartphone spotted on Google Play Console

It looks like the iQOO 8 Pro has been spotted on the Google Play Console and this has revealed some specifications on the device.

The device will com with a 7.78 inch curved AMOLED display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it will also come with 12GB of RAM. Fopr storage it will apparently come with 512GB built in, it is not clear as yet on whether there will be a microSD card slot.

The new iQOO 8 Pro smartphone will also come with Android 11 and Origin OS and it will have a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there will be a 16 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back there will be three cameras.

The three cameras will include a 50 megapixel main camera, a 48 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 16 megapixel telephoto camera.

The handset will also come with a 4500 mAh battery and 120W fast charging, plus there will also be 50w wireless charging and a reverse charging feature.

#iQOO8Pro Spotted on Google Play console listings! launch imminent – 6.78″ 2K Curved E5 sAMOLED, LTPO, 120hz refresh rate, DC dimming

– Snapdragon 888 / 12GB Ram

– Android 11 based on origin OS#iQOO8 #Vivo pic.twitter.com/GfCzKuDDpy — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) August 23, 2021

Source Gizmochina

