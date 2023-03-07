How to set up and share your iPhone hotspot

If you are interested in learning more about how to set up a hotspot on your iPhone, enabling you to share your Internet connection and data allowance with others. You’ll be pleased to know that Apple makes it very easy to both set up and share an iOS hotspot. This quick guide will show you how to use your phone and its cellular data plan to connect other devices to the Internet. Apple makes it easy for you to share your data and Internet connection with friends or family when away from your home network using the hotspot feature which is integrated into iOS. If you would like to set up a iPhone hotspot to share your Internet connection or your current personal hotspot is not working.

Before setting up an iPhone hotspot, it is worth remembering that your mobile phone plan from your provider will need a data allowance large enough to accommodate your needs. Remember allowing people to jump onto your personal hotspot could cost you a fortune in extra data charges if you’re not careful.

Setting up a personal hotspot on your iPhone is easier than ever thanks to Apple’s latest iOS mobile operating system and allows you to share your cellular data connection with your iPad, MacBook or friends and families devices. This is useful when you don’t have access to a wireless network, but your phone still has a connection to 5G or 4G cellular networks.

One set up your iPhone hotspot will be password protected, stopping any unwanted third parties from consuming your data allowance and precious 5G bandwidth. Most phone network providers come offer fairly substantial data packages with iPhone contracts although it is worth checking with your provider just how much data you have included before you start streaming movies and media from the likes of Netflix, Apple TV and others, as you may be charged extra. If your iPhone is running iOS 13 or later those devices, you allow it to connect to your iPhone will continue to receive service even when your phone screen is locked. To set up a personal iPhone hotspot, follow the instructions below.

1. Go to the Settings app on your iPhone

2a. Select the Personal Hotspot option in the menu or Cellular then Personal Hotspot on older iPhones.

2b. If you don’t see the Personal Hotspot option listed, you may need to contact your network provider to make sure your plan allows you to your data via this method.

3. Slide the “Allow Others to Join” switch to green to enable others to connect to your hotspot

4. Provide them with the Wi-Fi password shown below the switch. Or use this to connect your iPad, MacBook or computer to your personal hotspot.

5. Follow the instruction at the bottom of the Personal Hotspot page to connect other devices to your iPhone using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or USB cable.

Once a device connects to your hotspot, the status bar will turn blue and show how many devices are currently using your iPhone to connect to the Internet. If you would like to stop everyone connecting through your iPhone when your data is running low, simply go to the Settings app and slide the “Allow Others to Join” to off (no green showing).

The number of devices that can connect to your phone will depend on your network provider and the model of iPhone you have. Also, it is worth remembering that when you have devices connected to your hotspot, you can only connect to the Internet from your iPhone using 5G or 4G and not another wireless network.

Three ways to connect to a personal hotspot

If your iPhone hotspot is not working correctly check that your password is only using English letters, numbers and standard symbols. Then try the methods below to connect your computer, iPad or friends phone.

Wireless

1. Go to Wireless Networks on your MacBook, iPad or iPhone and select the personal hotspot you would like to connect to, as above. “Jules iPhone” is my hotspot name, yours will be written here.

2. Enter the password for that iPhone hotspot from the host’s phone when prompted.

Bluetooth

1. Make sure your iPhone is discoverable via Bluetooth and it is turned on in the Settings app

2. On your computer, follow the manufacturer’s directions to set up a new Bluetooth connection and select your iPhone hotspot.

USB

If you would like to connect a device directly to your iPhone, using a cable, make sure you have the latest version of iTunes on your laptop or computer and then connect your iPhone or iPad directly to that computer using a USB data/charging cable. Once you connect it a pop-up will appear asking you to “Trust This Computer?” simply tap Trust to accept the connection.

Family connections to your personal iPhone hotspot

If you have family members, that will regularly use your hotspot while you are away from your home wireless network. You can set up Family Sharing allowing your family members to automatically connect to your device without the need to enter a password. To do this, go to Settings > Personal Hotspot and select Family Sharing and turn the option on. For each family member, you can set them to “Automatically Connect” or “Ask for Approval” each time they try.

Troubleshooting ?

If you have tried the methods above and your hotspot is still not working it might be with changing the password of your iPhone hotspot. Apple will auto-generate a random password for your hotspot that will definitely work when you enable it, however you might have inadvertently added an unsupported character from your iPhone keyboard if you have ever change the password.

If you would like to change a hotspot password to one of your choosing, simply go to.

1. Settings > Cellular > Personal Hotspot or Settings > Personal Hotspot on newer iPhone handsets.

2. Then select the Wi-Fi password.

3. Create a new password of at least eight characters using English (ASCII) letters and numbers. Be aware that if you use non-ASCII characters such as Japanese, Chinese and other languages. Other phones and computers cannot join your Personal Hotspot.

Passwords created with strange characters that are non-ASCII (non-English) could be one of the reasons why maybe your iPhone hotspot is not working and other devices cannot connect to it. If in doubt change your password to something else using English letters and numbers to test the connection before making it more complicated. If you are still experiencing problems jump over to the official Apple Support website.





