Camera & Battery King? iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL vs S25 Ultra

When choosing a flagship smartphone, you likely weigh factors such as design, camera performance, battery life, and software features. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Galaxy S25 Ultra each bring unique strengths to the table, catering to diverse user preferences. The comparison video from Techmo highlights their key features to help you make an informed decision.

Design and Build

The design and materials of these smartphones reflect their premium status, offering distinct tactile experiences that cater to different user preferences:

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Constructed with an aluminum frame, it is the heaviest of the three, providing a solid and premium feel. Its weight adds to its durability and gives it a robust presence in hand.

Pixel 10 Pro XL: Also built with an aluminum frame, it features a slightly smaller 6.8-inch display, making it more compact and easier to handle for users who prefer one-handed use.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Stands out with its titanium frame, which makes it the lightest and most durable option. It also includes the S-Pen, a productivity tool that appeals to users who value stylus functionality for tasks like note-taking and drawing.

While the iPhone emphasizes a sturdy and premium build, the Pixel offers a more compact design, and the Galaxy combines lightweight durability with added functionality.

Display Technology

All three devices feature advanced display technology with 120Hz variable refresh rates, ensuring smooth scrolling and responsiveness. However, their performance in specific scenarios varies:

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Excels in outdoor visibility due to its superior anti-reflective properties, making it the best choice for users who frequently use their devices in bright environments.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Also incorporates anti-reflective technology, delivering excellent performance in direct sunlight, though it slightly trails the Galaxy in extreme conditions.

Pixel 10 Pro XL: Offers a sharp and vibrant display, but its outdoor visibility is less advanced compared to its competitors, making it better suited for indoor or moderate lighting conditions.

For users who prioritize outdoor usability, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the clear leader, while the iPhone and Pixel cater to those who value vibrant and sharp displays in general use.

Camera Performance

Camera capabilities are a significant factor for many users, and each device excels in different aspects of photography and videography:

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Equipped with a 200MP main camera, four lenses, and dual telephoto options, it delivers exceptional zoom performance and native 8K video recording. This makes it ideal for users who demand versatility and professional-grade photography.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Offers standout selfie capabilities with a rectangular sensor, excellent ultrawide shots, and impressive highlight retention. It is particularly suited for users who prioritize high-quality front-facing camera performance and dynamic photography.

Pixel 10 Pro XL: Uses AI-enhanced zoom beyond 30x and introduces a video boost feature for 8K upscaling. However, its photos occasionally exhibit a magenta tint, which may affect color accuracy in certain scenarios.

The Galaxy leads in versatility and zoom, the iPhone excels in selfies and ultrawide shots, and the Pixel shines in AI-driven enhancements, offering a range of options for different photography needs.

Battery Life

Battery performance is a critical consideration for heavy users, and the results highlight clear differences among the three devices:

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Outperforms its competitors, retaining 36% battery after intensive use, making it the best choice for users who need long-lasting power throughout the day.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Comes in second, with 26% battery remaining under similar conditions. It offers reliable performance but falls short of the iPhone's endurance.

Pixel 10 Pro XL: Trails behind, with only 22% battery left after heavy usage, making it less suitable for users who prioritize extended battery life.

For those who rely on their devices for prolonged periods, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the standout option, while the Galaxy provides a solid alternative.

Processing Power

Performance benchmarks reveal notable differences in processing power, catering to various user needs:

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Powered by the A19 Pro chip, it delivers exceptional CPU performance, making it ideal for demanding tasks such as video editing and multitasking.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Excels in GPU performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Galaxy Edition, making it the top choice for gaming and graphics-intensive applications.

Pixel 10 Pro XL: While adequate for everyday tasks, its Tensor G5 processor lags behind in raw performance, making it less suitable for power users.

The iPhone and Galaxy cater to users who require high performance, while the Pixel is better suited for those with more moderate needs.

Software and Features

The software experience varies significantly across these devices, offering unique advantages depending on user preferences:

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Runs iOS 26 Liquid Glass, featuring a dynamic island for multitasking. However, it lacks a universal back gesture, which may be a drawback for some users accustomed to this functionality.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Offers OneUI 8, known for its high level of customization and features like wireless reverse charging, appealing to users who value flexibility and additional functionality.

Pixel 10 Pro XL: Delivers a clean Android 16 Pixel Edition interface, emphasizing simplicity and innovative AI tools, making it ideal for users who prefer an uncluttered and intuitive experience.

Your choice will depend on whether you prioritize customization, simplicity, or seamless integration within a broader ecosystem.

Durability and Accessories

All three devices meet IP68 standards for water and dust resistance, but their durability and accessory support differ:

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Rated Class A for durability, it is the most robust option, designed to withstand daily wear and tear.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Rated Class B, it offers solid protection but does not match the Galaxy's durability standards.

Pixel 10 Pro XL: Matches the iPhone in durability but lacks standout features in this category.

In terms of accessories, the iPhone and Pixel support MagSafe, while the Galaxy requires a case for similar functionality, offering a slightly less seamless experience.

Key Differentiators

Each smartphone excels in specific areas, making them suitable for different types of users:

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Best for customization, S-Pen integration, and outdoor display performance.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Best for battery life, selfie camera quality, and seamless Apple ecosystem integration.

Pixel 10 Pro XL: Best for simplicity, AI-driven features, and a clean Android experience.

Each device offers a unique combination of features, making sure that there is a suitable option for every user based on their specific needs and preferences.

Source & Image Credit: Techmo



