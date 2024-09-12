iPhone 16 Pre-orders Start on Sky Mobile 1PM Tomorrow

The much-anticipated iPhone 16 series from Apple will be available for pre-order through Sky Mobile starting from 1 pm on Friday, September 13th. This award-winning network, recently voted the Best Network for Perks by Uswitch, offers a range of exciting options for both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, with affordable monthly plans and no upfront fees.

Pricing Breakdown

Sky Mobile offers competitive pricing on all iPhone 16 models, with a variety of data plans to suit different needs. Here’s a quick look at the starting prices for each device:

iPhone 16 : from £26/month

: from £26/month iPhone 16 Plus : from £30/month

: from £30/month iPhone 16 Pro : from £33/month

: from £33/month iPhone 16 Pro Max: from £39/month

In addition, customers can enjoy 12 months of half-price data on selected plans, and all packages include unlimited calls and texts.

Data Plans

Sky Mobile offers flexible data plans for the iPhone 16 range, allowing users to choose from options as low as £5 for 5GB to £14 for 100GB of data. Not only do you get a competitive rate, but Sky Mobile also offers features like:

Roll : Unused data is automatically rolled into your Sky Piggybank, which can be used later or shared with other SIMs on your account.

: Unused data is automatically rolled into your Sky Piggybank, which can be used later or shared with other SIMs on your account. Piggybank Sharing : Share spare data with up to seven SIMs or exchange it for rewards.

: Share spare data with up to seven SIMs or exchange it for rewards. Streaming Perks : Enjoy endless streaming on Sky apps, including Sky Go and Sky Sports, without dipping into your data allowance.

: Enjoy endless streaming on Sky apps, including Sky Go and Sky Sports, without dipping into your data allowance. Flexible Plans : Change your data plan anytime to better suit your needs.

: Change your data plan anytime to better suit your needs. Phone Upgrades: Sky Mobile’s Swap feature lets you switch to a new phone or tablet before your contract ends.

New Features of iPhone 16 Range

The iPhone 16 series brings a host of innovative features, including Apple Intelligence, a cutting-edge personal AI system that tailors its assistance to your personal context, all while maintaining user privacy.

The design is sleek and modern, with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max available in four stunning finishes: black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium, and desert titanium. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus offer a colorful range including black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine.

Sky Mobile Network Benefits

By pre-ordering your iPhone 16 through Sky Mobile, you’re not only getting access to one of the latest smartphones, but you’re also joining a network with substantial perks. Sky Mobile boasts 99% network coverage across the UK and a wide array of flexible services:

Watch : Stream hours of content on Sky apps like Sky Go and Sky Sports, without using any data.

: Stream hours of content on Sky apps like Sky Go and Sky Sports, without using any data. Mix : Change your data plan whenever you like to fit your current needs.

: Change your data plan whenever you like to fit your current needs. Swap : Upgrade to a new device anytime, even before your contract is up.

: Upgrade to a new device anytime, even before your contract is up. Text to Switch: Switching networks is hassle-free. Simply text PAC to 65075 to get your switching code, and Sky Mobile will handle the rest.

For those interested in the full pricing breakdown and any questions related to Sky Mobile’s offers, the company encourages you to get in touch with their customer service.

Sky Mobile’s flexible pricing, combined with the impressive features of the iPhone 16 range, makes this an exciting opportunity for both Apple enthusiasts and those looking to upgrade to the latest tech. You can find out more details over at Sky Mobile at the link below.

Source Sky Mobile



