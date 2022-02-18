iPhone 14 Pro to come with 8GB of RAM

The new iPhone 14 range is coming later this year, this will include the iPhone 14 models and the iPhone 14 Pro models.

According to a recent report, the iPhone 14 Pro will come with 8GB of RAM, we presume this will be the same RAM for the Pro and the Pro Mx models.

The news comes in a report from Apple’s supply chain, which has revealed the schedule for mass production of this year’s iPhone is apparently accelerating.

Apple is expected to introduce a new design with the iPhone 14 range and we know that at least the Pro models will finally ditch the notch on the front of the handset. The front cameras will apparently feature a punch-hole design like the image above. It is not clear as yet whether the standard iPhone 14 models will come with a notch or not.

As well as a new design we can expect new hardware, the handset will be powered by a new Apple processor, the Apple A16 Bionic and as we mentioned above, the top models will have 8GB of RAM, the current Pro models come with 6GB of RAM.

We are also expecting Apple to increase the RAM on the iPhone 14 models to 6GB, the iPhone 13 handsets come with 4GB of RAM. We can also expect some new cameras and also a new version of Apple’s iOS software, iOS 16. We are expecting the 2022 iPhone 4 range of smartphones to launch sometime in September.

Source & Image Credit MacRumors

