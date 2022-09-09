iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have 6GB of RAM

The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones will be available to pre-order from 1PM today, now we have some more details on the handsets.

Apple announced its new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro earlier this week, they unveiled the specifications on the handset, although they did not confirm how much RAM each device comes with.

MacRumors has learned that each model of the new iPhone range comes with 6GB of RAM. This includes the iPhone 14 and 14 Ultra and the iPhone 14Pro and 14 Pro Max.

This is more RAM than the standard iPhone 13 models which had 4GB of RAM, the iPhone 13 Pro models came with 6GB of RAM.

The new iPhone 14 and 14 Ultra are powered by the same Apple A15 Bionic processor that is used in the iPhone 13. The Pro models are the only models to get a new processor this year, both handsets are powered by the new Apple A16 Bionic processor.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 ultra come with a notch on the front of the display, the displays measure 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch display and the Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display, these handsets have a pill-shaped camera hole that Apple calls the Dynamic Island.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals