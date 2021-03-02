iPhone 13 Pro to come with 120Hz display, smaller notch and more

Yesterday we heard that the top model in the iPhone 13 Pro range would come with up to 1TB of storage, now we have some more details on the handsets.

According to a recent report, this years iPhone Pro models will come with a 120Hz display, the news comes in a report from Ming-Chi Kuo.

All of the new iPhone models are also expected to feature a smaller notch at the top of the handset compared to the current iPhone 12 range, exactly how much smaller this notch will be is not know.

As well as some upgrades to the displays, the handsets will also get a larger batteries than the current devices, Apple are not expected to switch to USB-C on the iPhones, they are expected to continue with Lightning ports for this years devices.In the future they may choose to go completely wireless with their MagSafe chargers and have no ports at the bottom of the handsets.

We can also expect upgrades for the cameras and both of this years Pro models are expected to feature LiDAR scanners. We expecting Apple to release their iPhone 13 range of smartphones some time in September, as soon as we get some more details on this years devices, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

