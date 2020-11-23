iPhone 12 Pro Max taken apart by iFixit (Video)

We have already seen a number of teardowns of the new iPhones and now it is the turn of the top model, the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The video below gives us a look at what is inside Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphone, the handset is the most expensive model in this years range.

When iFixit takes a device apart they give it a score of between 1 to 10 on how easy the device is to repair. 1 is very difficult to repair and 10 is easy to repair. The new iPhone 12 Pro Max managed to score 6 out of 10, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source iFixit

