iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 3,687 mAh battery

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max will go on sale next month, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will launch this Friday the 23rd of October.

Now we have some details about the battery in the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max handset, the device will come with a 3,687 mAh battery.

This information was revealed by a regulatory filing on TENAA which is China’s equivalent of the FCC, this new battery is slightly smaller than the one used in the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The 3,687 mAh battery is around 7 percent smaller than the one used in the iPhone 11 Pro Max, battery life on this new handset is said to be around the same as the previous device.

According to Apple their new top model iPhone will gibe you up to 20 hours of video playback and up to 80 hours of audio playback.

We are expecting the battery life on the new 12 Pro Max to be as impressive as it is on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple’s larger Pro iPhone goes on sale in November and pre-orders will start on the 6th of November.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals