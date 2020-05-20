iPhone 12 logic board leaked

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro handsets are coming later this year, there will be four handsets in the range and now the logic board for one of the models has leaked.

It is not clear as yet on which model of the iPhone 12 this logic board is for, it was posted on Twitter by LeoRepairYao and LOvertodream.

The four models that are launching this year will include a 5.4 inch and 6.1 inch iPhone 12 and a 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch 12 Pro smartphones.

All four handsets will come with a new Apple A14 Bionic processor and iOS 14, they will also come with some new cameras and the top models are expected to feature a LiDAR scanner like the new iPad Pro. We previously heard a rumor that the top Pro models will feature a 120Hz display.

All four models will come with a range of storage options and it looks like the base storage on this years iPhones will be increased from 64GB to 128GB. Apple are also expected to have a smaller notch on this years iPhones.

We were expecting Apple to launch all four new iPhones in September, this may still happen although some models may not be available until probably October due to COVID-19.

Source MacRumors

