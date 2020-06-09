iPhone 11 cases and Apple Watch Sport Bands get some new colors

Apple has launched some new color options for its iPhone 11 cases and its Apple Watch Sport bands, there are three new colors for the iPhone and four for the Apple Watch bands.

The iPhone cases are available for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max handsets and the three colors are Seafoam (light green), Vitamin C (orange), and Linen Blue.

The four colors for the new Apple Watch Sport bands include Seafoam, Vitamin C, Linen Blue, and Coastal Gray.

The watch bands retail for $49 each and the come in two sizes 40mm and 44mm and the new iPhone cases are available for $39 and come in three sizes for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max.

Source Apple, MacRumors

