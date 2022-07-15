iPadOS 16 features that won’t work on older iPads (Video)

Apple recently released their third developer beta of iPadOS 16, they also released their first public beta of the software. At the same time, we also had new betas of iOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13.

The new iPadOS 16 software update will bring a wide range of features to the iPad, whilst the device may be eligible for the update, not all features will work on all iPads.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of the new features that are coming to the iPad with iOS 16, that will not work on older devices.

As we can see from the videos some of the features will not work on certain devices, some features will require at least the Apple A12 Bionic processor.

If you are wondering if your iPad will get the iPadOS 16 software update, it will be available on a range of different iPads.

The software will be available on all models of the iPad Pro, the iPad Air third generation and above, the iPad fifth generation and above, and the iPad Mini fifth and sixth generation.

We are expecting Apple to release iPadOS 16 sometime in September along with the new iOs 16 software update, this is expected to be released at the same time as the new iPhone 14.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

