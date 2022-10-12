iPadOS 16.1 beta 6 released to developers

Earlier today we heard about the new iOS 16.1 beta 5 software, Apple has also released a new beta for the iPad, iPadOS 16.1 beta 6.

The iPadOS 16.1 beta 6 brings a range of new features to the iPad and the final version of the software is expected before the end of October.

Apple’s iPadOS software update will bring a wide range of new features to the iPad, this includes the new Stage Manage feature which is one of the new multitasking features coming to the iPad.

You will be able to perform multiple tasks at the same time, resize windows and easily switch between multiple apps and more.

There are also some other great new features coming to the iPad and updates for many of Apple’s own apps including Mail, Safari, Maps, FaceTime, and many more.

According to a recent report, Apple will release iPadOS 16.1 in the final week of October, we should also get the iOS 16.1 software updates and the watchOS 9.1 updates at the same time.

The new iPadOS 16.1 beta 6 is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below. As soon as we get some details on the exact release dates of these new software updates, we will let you know.

