iPadOS 14 Scribble feature shown off on video

Apple’s iPadOS was unveiled at WWDC 2020 earlier this week and it brings lots of new features to the iPad.

One of those new features is Scribble which will automatically comvert what you write with your Apple Pencil into typed text.

MacRumors have put together a great video which gives us a look at the new Scribble feature and how it will work on the iPad.

As we can see from the video the new Scribble feature does a great job of converting handwritten notes into typed text. Apple are expected to release their iPadOS 14 and iOS 14 software updates some time in either September or October, as soon ads we get some information on the release date we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

