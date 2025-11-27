iPad Pro M5 (2025) vs. 2018 Pro: Is the 7-Year Wait Finally Over?

The 2018 iPad Pro has long been recognized as a reliable and versatile device, offering a blend of strong performance and sleek design that remains relevant even today. However, the 2025 iPad Pro M5 introduces a host of advancements in areas such as display technology, processing power, and accessory support. If you’re considering whether to upgrade, the detailed comparison video from SaranByte of these two models can help you make a well-informed decision based on your specific needs and priorities.

Design and Build Quality

Both the 2018 and 2025 iPad Pro models share a similar design philosophy, characterized by flat edges, uniform bezels, and a premium aluminum chassis. The 2018 iPad Pro set a high standard for modern tablet aesthetics, and the M5 builds on this foundation with subtle refinements. The M5 is slightly thinner and lighter, making it more portable, and it introduces a new space black finish that adds a touch of sophistication. While the overall design remains familiar, the M5’s polished feel and improved ergonomics may appeal to those who value premium craftsmanship.

For users who prioritize durability and portability, the M5’s lighter build and refined design could make a noticeable difference. However, if you’re satisfied with the 2018 model’s design, the changes may not be significant enough to warrant an upgrade based solely on aesthetics.

Display Technology

The display is one of the most significant areas of improvement in the 2025 iPad Pro M5. The 2018 iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina LCD with ProMotion technology, delivering a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and vibrant visuals. While this display remains impressive, the M5 takes a substantial leap forward with its Tandem OLED panel. This advanced display technology offers several key benefits, including:

Superior brightness for better visibility in various lighting conditions.

for better visibility in various lighting conditions. Deeper contrast for more lifelike images and videos.

for more lifelike images and videos. Enhanced HDR support for richer color and detail in high-dynamic-range content.

for richer color and detail in high-dynamic-range content. Improved color accuracy, making it ideal for creative professionals who demand precision.

For users who rely on their iPad for tasks like photo editing, video production, or media consumption, the M5’s display offers a fantastic experience. However, if your usage is more casual, the 2018 model’s display may still meet your needs.

Performance and Processing Power

The 2018 iPad Pro is powered by the A12X chip, which includes 8 CPU cores, 7 GPU cores, and 4 GB of RAM. This configuration delivers solid performance for everyday tasks and even handles demanding applications like video editing and graphic design with relative ease. However, the M5 represents a significant upgrade in processing power, featuring:

10 CPU cores for faster multitasking and complex computations.

for faster multitasking and complex computations. 10 GPU cores for enhanced graphics performance, ideal for gaming and 3D rendering.

for enhanced graphics performance, ideal for gaming and 3D rendering. Up to 16 GB of RAM, allowing smoother performance in resource-intensive workflows.

For professionals engaged in activities such as 3D modeling, high-resolution video editing, or augmented reality development, the M5’s enhanced processing capabilities can dramatically improve productivity. If performance is a critical factor in your decision, the M5 offers a clear advantage.

Battery Life and Charging

Both models are rated for up to 10 hours of battery life under typical usage conditions. However, the 2018 iPad Pro’s battery may have degraded over time, potentially reducing its effective runtime to around 5 hours. The M5 not only benefits from a new battery but also introduces faster charging capabilities with a 40W charger (sold separately). This allows users to recharge more quickly, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

For users who frequently work on the go, the M5’s improved charging speed and reliable battery performance can be a significant advantage. However, if your 2018 model still meets your daily usage needs, this may not be a decisive factor.

Accessories and Compatibility

The 2018 iPad Pro supports the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil and the original Magic Keyboard, both of which remain functional but lack the advanced features found in newer accessories. The M5 introduces several accessory upgrades, including:

Apple Pencil Pro , featuring haptics and gesture controls for a more intuitive and responsive experience.

, featuring haptics and gesture controls for a more intuitive and responsive experience. Upgraded Magic Keyboard with improved ergonomics, backlit keys, and expanded functionality.

These enhancements cater to users who rely heavily on their iPad for creative or professional tasks, such as digital art, note-taking, or document editing. If accessories play a significant role in your workflow, the M5’s compatibility with the latest tools may justify the upgrade.

Cameras and Audio

The 2018 iPad Pro features a single 12 MP rear camera, which is adequate for basic photography, video calls, and document scanning. However, it lacks advanced features like an ultra-wide lens and LiDAR. The M5 addresses these limitations with an upgraded camera system that includes:

Improved sensors for better image quality and low-light performance.

for better image quality and low-light performance. LiDAR technology for augmented reality applications and precise depth mapping.

for augmented reality applications and precise depth mapping. Enhanced spatial audio tuning for a more immersive sound experience.

These improvements make the M5 a more versatile device for multimedia creation, virtual meetings, and immersive content consumption. If these features align with your needs, the M5 offers a compelling upgrade.

Connectivity and Software Longevity

Connectivity has advanced significantly since 2018. The older iPad Pro supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, and USB-C but lacks Thunderbolt capabilities. In contrast, the M5 offers:

Wi-Fi 7 for faster and more reliable wireless connections.

for faster and more reliable wireless connections. Bluetooth 6 for improved device pairing and stability.

for improved device pairing and stability. Thread networking for smart home integration.

for smart home integration. Thunderbolt 4 for faster data transfer and expanded peripheral support.

for faster data transfer and expanded peripheral support. Optional 5G connectivity for high-speed internet access on the go.

Additionally, the 2018 iPad Pro is nearing the end of its software support lifecycle, with updates expected to stop around iPadOS 26 or 27. The M5, being a newer model, is likely to receive updates through iPadOS 32 and beyond, making sure longer-term compatibility and security.

Final Thoughts: Is the Upgrade Worth It?

The 2018 iPad Pro remains a capable and versatile device, particularly for users with moderate needs. However, its aging hardware, limited accessory compatibility, and diminishing software support may pose challenges for those seeking innovative performance and features. The 2025 iPad Pro M5 delivers substantial improvements in display quality, processing power, accessory support, and connectivity, making it an excellent choice for professionals and power users.

That said, the M5’s premium price may not be justified for everyone. For users who don’t require the latest features, the M4 iPad Pro offers a more cost-effective alternative with many of the M5’s advancements. Ultimately, your decision should depend on your specific requirements, budget, and how you use your iPad.

