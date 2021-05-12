Brydge Air MAX+ iPad keyboard case $149

Tablet accessory maker Brydge has this week unveiled their new iPad keyboard Case equipped with a wireless keyboard and trackpad designed for the iPad Air (4th Gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd and 3rd Gen) tablets. Features include a Multi-Touch Trackpad, Detachable Magnetic SnapFit Case, MIL-STD-810G 4-Foot Drop Protection and Instant-On Connectivity.

The wireless iPad keyboard connect to your iPad using Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and the companies updated firmware revise an experience that meets the standards of Apples iPadOS operating system and the Smart Connector. The keyboard is also equipped with an antimicrobial technology that is effective against harmful bacteria and viruses, providing ongoing protection for the lifetime of the product.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The new Air MAX+ is the only independent keyboard/case combo for iPad Air (4th generation) with a true native multi-touch trackpad. This keyboard/case combo is perfect for those looking for a functional and protective iPad keyboard that’s designed for every environment. The Air MAX+ features an all-in-one SnapFit Case designed to flawlessly match your iPad. Simply snap your iPad into the magnetic back cover to create the perfect productivity experience – whether you’re on the road, in the office or at home.”

For more details on the new Brydge Air MAX+ iPad keyboard case which is now available to preorder priced at $149 jump over to the official website and product page by following the link below.

Source: Brydge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals