Kensington StudioDock iPad Docking Station now available to preorder for $400

If you are in the market for a professional iPad docking station, you may be interested to know that Kensington is now accepting preorders for its StudioDock iPad Docking Station specifically designed for the Apple iPad Pro 12.9 tablets from 2018 onwards and the iPad Pro 11″ from 2018 onwards and the latest iPad Air launched in 2020+. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime during March 2021 and business pricing is available for multiple quantity orders.



The new iPad stand from Kensington allows you to magnetically attach and detach your USB-C iPad Pro to the StudioDock in portrait or landscape mode for a “powerful desktop experience. No drivers required” says Kensington.

“In addition to rapid charging of your iPad (USB-C at 37.5W — 108% faster than the Apple charger), includes Qi wireless iPhone (up to 7.5W) and AirPod charging (up to 5W), as well as optional charging for Apple Watch up to 5W (K34032WW, sold separately — coming mid-2021). Take your video beyond your iPad with support for single 4K HDMI 2.0 video. Great for applications such as iMovie, Keynote, Netflix, and more. With the latest SD card reader (UHS-II SD 4.0), you can quickly access all of your photography; no need for adapters or dongles.”

– Best For: Creative professionals who want to get the most from their 2018 or newer iPad Pro or iPad Air (2020+)

– Connection Technology: USB-C Alt Mode

– Power Delivery: Yes, docking and charging via USB-C at 37.5W rapid-charging for iPad Pro or iPad Air (2020+)

– Compatibility: iPad Pro 11″ (2018 or newer USB-C) or iPad Air (2020+) running iPadOS 13.5+

– # of Monitors Supported: 1

– Video Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.0

– Maximum Resolution Supported: 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

– Plug & Play: Yes. No drivers or downloads necessary.

– System Requirements: iPad Pro 11″ (2018 or newer USB-C) or iPad Air (2020+) running iPadOS 13.5+

– Warranty: 3 Years

Source : Kensington

