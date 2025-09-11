iOS 26 RC is Unbelievable! Here’s Why

The Release Candidate (RC) version of iOS 26 represents the final stage before its official public release. This update is packed with a range of new features, performance refinements, and usability enhancements, all aimed at delivering a more polished and seamless user experience. Whether you’re considering installing it or simply exploring its potential, here’s an in-depth look at what iOS 26 RC has to offer in a new video from iReviews.

Smaller Update Size and Streamlined Installation

One of the standout improvements in iOS 26 RC is its reduced installation size, which is approximately 8 GB. This marks a significant improvement compared to earlier beta versions that exceeded 9 GB. The smaller size is particularly advantageous for devices with limited storage, making sure a smoother and faster update process. The RC version reinstalls the operating system entirely, providing a clean and optimized foundation for the final release. While the size of the public release is expected to remain similar, this reduction underscores Apple’s focus on improving update efficiency and accessibility for all users.

New Features and Enhancements

iOS 26 RC introduces a variety of features designed to enhance personalization, health tracking, and overall usability. These updates aim to cater to a wide range of user preferences and needs, offering both functional and aesthetic improvements.

Home Screen Customization: A new feature allows you to tint app icons to match your iPhone's color or the shade of your Apple case. This creates a more cohesive and personalized aesthetic, giving users greater control over their device's appearance.

Health App Enhancements: The Health app now includes a sleep score feature that provides detailed insights into your sleep quality. When paired with an Apple Watch, it tracks daily, weekly, and monthly trends, offering a comprehensive view of your sleep patterns and helping you make informed decisions about your health.

Fitness App Updates: Workouts can now be started and monitored directly from your iPhone. Integration with Dynamic Island and live activities on the lock screen allows you to track your progress in real time, making sure a seamless and uninterrupted fitness experience.

Apple Watch Updates: The new "Flow" watch face debuts with a liquid glass design, customizable fonts, and a variety of color options. This visually striking addition enhances the aesthetic appeal of your Apple Watch while maintaining its functionality.

Performance Gains and Battery Life Concerns

iOS 26 RC brings noticeable performance improvements, although the results are somewhat mixed. Benchmark tests indicate a slight increase in single-core performance, which contributes to faster app launches and smoother navigation. However, multi-core performance has seen a minor decline compared to earlier beta versions. This may affect tasks that rely on intensive processing, such as video editing or gaming.

Battery life remains a concern for some users, as recent beta iterations have shown inconsistent performance in this area. While these issues may not impact all devices equally, they highlight areas where further optimization is needed. Apple’s ongoing updates are expected to address these concerns, making sure a more balanced performance across all supported devices.

What’s Next: Release Timeline and Future Updates

The public release of iOS 26 is scheduled for Monday, September 15, 2025. Following this launch, Apple may re-release the RC version or introduce the first beta of iOS 26.1 to resolve any remaining issues and further refine the platform. These updates are part of Apple’s broader strategy to ensure a smooth transition for users while continuously improving the iOS ecosystem.

As the release date approaches, users can look forward to exploring the new features and enhancements that iOS 26 brings. Apple’s commitment to innovation and user satisfaction remains evident in this update, setting the stage for future developments in the iOS platform.

