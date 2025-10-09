AirPods Update 8A358: Install Now for Better Bluetooth and iOS 26 Stability

Apple has rolled out firmware update 8A358 for AirPods, aiming to deliver a range of enhancements and fixes that improve the overall user experience. This update is specifically designed for AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2 (both Lightning and USB-C models), and AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation. Notably, AirPods Max are excluded from this release. If you own one of the supported models, here’s a detailed look at what this update brings, how to ensure your AirPods are updated, and the lingering issues that remain unresolved. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details on the new AirPods update.

Supported Devices and Update Process

The 8A358 firmware update is compatible with the following AirPods models:

AirPods Pro 3

AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning and USB-C)

AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation

Unfortunately, AirPods Max are not included in this update, leaving users of this model without access to the latest improvements.

The update process is designed to occur automatically. To ensure your AirPods receive the update, keep them near a device running iOS 26 with sufficient charge in both the AirPods and their case. If the update doesn’t initiate on its own, you can try the following steps:

Play audio briefly through your AirPods to establish an active connection.

Place the AirPods back in their charging case.

Wait for the update to complete, which typically happens in the background.

It’s important to note that there is no manual update option available. If the process doesn’t occur immediately, patience is required as the update may take some time to install.

Key Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements

This firmware update addresses several common issues that have been reported by users, resulting in improved reliability and functionality. The key fixes include:

Resolving crackling or stuttering sounds during notifications.

Enhancing the auto-pause feature when AirPods are removed or reinserted.

Improving device switching between iPhone and Mac for a smoother experience.

Reducing disconnection issues to ensure more stable connectivity.

These improvements are particularly beneficial for users who frequently switch between devices or rely on their AirPods for uninterrupted audio. By addressing these issues, Apple has made strides in improving the day-to-day usability of its AirPods lineup.

New Features: Real-Time Language Translation

One of the most notable additions in this update is the introduction of real-time language translation, made possible through compatibility with iOS 26.1. This feature allows users to engage in multilingual conversations or navigate foreign environments with greater ease. The translation is delivered directly through your AirPods, making it a convenient tool for travelers or those working in international settings.

While this feature represents a significant step forward in functionality, it is still in its early stages. Users may encounter occasional inaccuracies or delays, and further refinements are likely to be introduced in future updates. Nevertheless, this addition highlights Apple’s commitment to integrating advanced features into its ecosystem, enhancing the versatility of AirPods beyond audio playback.

Audio Quality and Noise Cancellation

For those wondering about changes to audio performance, this update does not introduce any significant improvements to sound quality. The audio remains consistent with previous firmware versions, delivering the same level of clarity and depth that users have come to expect. Similarly, the active noise cancellation feature continues to perform effectively, blocking out ambient sounds such as keyboard typing or background chatter.

While the update does not enhance noise cancellation, it ensures that the feature remains reliable and consistent. Users who rely on their AirPods in noisy environments can expect the same level of performance as before, without any noticeable degradation.

Unresolved Issues and User Feedback

Despite the improvements introduced in this update, some issues remain unresolved. Users have reported the following ongoing problems:

Crackling sounds when unmuting or adjusting volume on a Mac.

A recurring “clean AirPods” message during hearing tests, with no confirmation of a fix.

Apple’s release notes for this update lack detailed explanations of specific fixes, leaving users uncertain about whether their concerns have been addressed. This lack of transparency can make it challenging to provide feedback or track progress on unresolved issues. For Mac users in particular, the persistence of certain bugs highlights the need for further refinements in future firmware updates.

Final Thoughts on the 8A358 Update

The iOS 26 AirPods firmware update 8A358 delivers a mix of stability improvements, bug fixes, and minor feature enhancements. By addressing key issues such as connectivity and auto-pause functionality, Apple has improved the overall reliability of its AirPods lineup. The introduction of real-time language translation adds a layer of versatility, though its early-stage implementation may require further development to reach its full potential.

While the update does not introduce new changes to audio quality or noise cancellation, it provides incremental enhancements that contribute to a more seamless and dependable user experience. If you own one of the supported AirPods models, this update is worth installing to take advantage of the improvements it offers. However, users should remain aware of the unresolved issues and monitor future updates for additional fixes and refinements.

