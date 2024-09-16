iOS 18 Extra Security Features Revealed

Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 update is set to introduce a range of advanced security features designed to combat the misuse of replaceable parts from stolen iPhones. These new measures extend the activation lock functionality to individual components, such as the battery, display, and cameras, making it significantly more difficult for thieves to profit from stolen devices. By reducing the resale value of these parts, Apple aims to deter theft and enhance the overall security of iPhones. The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us more details on this new security feature.

Extending Activation Lock to Individual Components

The activation lock, a feature previously used to secure the entire device, will now be applied to individual replaceable parts. When a user replaces the battery, display, or cameras, the system will verify whether these components are locked to another Apple ID. If they are, the user will be required to enter the original owner’s Apple ID password to proceed with the installation and use of the new parts. This additional layer of security ensures that stolen components cannot be easily reused, effectively reducing their resale value and making it less profitable for thieves to target iPhones.

Key benefits of the extended activation lock:

Prevents the use of stolen parts in other devices without the original owner’s credentials

Reduces the incentive for thieves to steal iPhones, as the resale value of individual components diminishes

Enhances the overall security of iPhones by making it more difficult for unauthorized individuals to tamper with or replace components

Streamlined Setup Process for Replaceable Parts

iOS 18 will also introduce an improved setup process for replacing components in your iPhone. When you replace a part, such as the battery, the system will guide you through the necessary steps to ensure proper configuration and compatibility. If the replaced part is locked to another Apple ID, you will encounter a message indicating that the component cannot be used without the original owner’s credentials. This streamlined process not only enhances security but also ensures that genuine parts are used and configured correctly, maintaining the integrity and performance of your device.

Configuring genuine third-party parts:

iOS 18 will allow users to configure genuine third-party batteries to work seamlessly with their iPhones. This feature ensures that users have the flexibility to choose compatible components while still benefiting from the enhanced security measures. The configuration process will be user-friendly, guiding you through the necessary steps to ensure that the new part functions correctly and does not compromise the security or performance of your device.

Impact on Users and the iPhone Ecosystem

The introduction of these advanced security features in iOS 18 is expected to have a significant impact on iPhone users and the broader ecosystem. By reducing the resale value of stolen parts and making it more difficult for thieves to profit from stolen devices, Apple aims to create a safer and more secure environment for iPhone owners. Users will benefit from reduced risk of theft, as well as increased confidence in the integrity and compatibility of replacement parts.

Moreover, these measures will likely lead to a decrease in the circulation of stolen iPhone parts in the third-party market. As a result, users will be less likely to encounter issues related to incompatible or unauthorized components, ensuring a more reliable and secure user experience.

The extended activation lock and improved setup process for replaceable parts in iOS 18 demonstrate Apple’s commitment to enhancing the security and reliability of iPhones. By making it more difficult for thieves to profit from stolen devices and ensuring that only genuine parts are used, Apple is taking significant steps to protect its users and maintain the integrity of the iPhone ecosystem. As these features roll out with the iOS 18 update, iPhone owners can look forward to a more secure and trustworthy experience when replacing components in their devices.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



