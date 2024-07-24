Apple Releases iOS 18 Beta 4 : What’s New

Apple has released iOS 18 Beta 4 to developers, with a public beta expected soon. This update includes various visual and feature changes, bug fixes, and performance improvements. As well as key updates span across multiple Apple platforms and applications. Zollotech provides an overview of everything available in the latest Apple iOS 18 Beta 4 release, providing more insight into what you can expect to be made available in a few months time.

Key Takeaways : iOS 18 Beta 4 is now available for developers, with a public beta coming soon.

The update is 1.38 GB for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

New features include a modem update for better connectivity and expanded RCS messaging support.

The iCloud settings section has a new animated icon.

Hidden apps display in the app library has been refined.

The Stocks app icon has been updated.

Apple CarPlay now features new wallpapers and music player updates.

Control Center updates include new icons and a potential Bluetooth power toggle.

The Apple Music shortcut has been removed from the Control Center and lock screen.

A new flashlight animation is available for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max action button.

A satellite connection demo is active in the US.

The Emoji picker in messages has been updated.

A new photo information pop-up provides detailed metadata.

Bug fixes include smoother animations, improved photo zoom quality, and resolved widget background color issues.

Screen time and audio muting bugs have been fixed, but the wallpaper dimming bug remains.

Initial freezing issue upon installation has been addressed.

Benchmark scores have improved, indicating better performance.

Device heat levels during installation are reasonable.

Battery health and usage statistics are more detailed.

iOS 18 Beta 5 is expected soon, followed by the public release of iOS 17.6 next week.

iOS 17.7 Beta 1 will be available shortly after.

iOS 18 Beta 4 offers significant advancements in connectivity, messaging, app management, and vehicle integration.

This update is packed with a wide array of visual enhancements, new features, bug fixes, and performance optimizations, affecting various Apple platforms and applications. With a download size of 1.38 GB for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iOS 18 Beta 4 aims to elevate the user experience and boost device performance.

Visual Upgrades and Functional Improvements

iOS 18 Beta 4 introduces several notable visual and functional enhancements. The iCloud section in settings has been revamped with an animated icon, making navigation more intuitive and visually appealing. The display of hidden apps in the app library has been refined, ensuring a cleaner and more organized interface. Additionally, the Stocks app icon has received a fresh look, aligning with Apple’s design language.

For users who rely on Apple CarPlay, this update brings new wallpapers and updates to the music player, enhancing the in-car entertainment experience. The Control Center has also seen updates, with new icons and a potential Bluetooth power toggle, providing users with more control over their device’s connectivity.

Advancements in Communication and Connectivity

iOS 18 Beta 4 introduces a modem update that promises improved connectivity, ensuring a more stable and reliable connection for users. Moreover, RCS messaging is now available in more countries, including the UK, USA, and Canada, expanding the reach and functionality of Apple’s messaging platform.

In a significant development, a satellite connection demo is now active in the US, showcasing Apple’s advancements in satellite communication technology. This feature has the potential to transform communication in areas with limited cellular coverage.

Enhanced App Functionality and User Interaction

The Emoji picker in messages has been updated, offering a more streamlined and intuitive selection process. Users can now easily express themselves with their favorite emojis, making communication more engaging and personalized.

For photography enthusiasts, iOS 18 Beta 4 introduces a new photo information pop-up that provides detailed metadata for captured images. This feature allows users to gain deeper insights into their photos, such as camera settings, location information, and more.

Improved photo zoom quality for a clearer and more detailed viewing experience

Fixed widget background color issue, ensuring a consistent visual appearance

Resolved screen time and audio muting bugs for a smoother user experience

Performance Gains and Battery Insights

iOS 18 Beta 4 delivers notable performance improvements, as evidenced by higher benchmark scores. Users can expect faster app launches, smoother multitasking, and an overall snappier experience. The update also addresses an initial freezing issue that occurred during installation, ensuring a seamless upgrade process.

Battery life is a crucial aspect of any mobile device, and iOS 18 Beta 4 brings more detailed battery health and usage statistics. Users can now gain deeper insights into their device’s power consumption patterns, helping them optimize battery life and make informed decisions about charging habits.

Anticipating Future Updates

As Apple continues to refine its mobile operating system, users can look forward to iOS 18 Beta 5, which is expected to arrive soon. Following that, the public release of iOS 17.6 is scheduled for next week, bringing the latest features and improvements to a wider audience. Additionally, iOS 17.7 Beta 1 will be available shortly after, giving developers and beta testers an early glimpse into the next iteration of Apple’s mobile OS.

iOS 18 Beta 4 represents a significant step forward in Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience and optimize device performance. With a comprehensive set of visual upgrades, new features, bug fixes, and performance enhancements, this update caters to the diverse needs of Apple users across various platforms and applications. As the public beta approaches and subsequent updates roll out, users can anticipate an even more polished and feature-rich mobile operating system that sets new standards in the industry.

Video & Image Credit: Zollotech



