What Else is New in iOS 18.5 RC? Uncovering More Details

Apple has officially released iOS 18.5 RC (Release Candidate) for developers and public beta testers, marking the final stage before the software’s public rollout. This update brings a range of new features, bug fixes, and performance enhancements, all designed to improve the overall user experience. As the final step in the development process, iOS 18.5 RC lays the groundwork for a smooth transition to the full public release of Apple’s latest mobile operating system. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details on the iOS 18.5 update.

Device Compatibility and Update Details

iOS 18.5 RC is compatible with all devices that currently support iOS 18, making sure a wide range of users can benefit from the update. If you are upgrading from a previous beta version, you may notice a larger download size. This is because the Release Candidate integrates all features, fixes, and optimizations into a single, cohesive package. The result is a polished and stable experience that reflects Apple’s commitment to quality.

For users on older beta versions, updating to iOS 18.5 RC ensures that you receive the latest improvements, including enhanced performance and security. To install the update, navigate to the Settings app, select “General,” and then “Software Update.” Ensure your device is connected to Wi-Fi and has sufficient battery life to complete the process without interruptions.

Key Features and Enhancements

iOS 18.5 RC introduces a variety of features aimed at improving functionality, connectivity, and accessibility. These updates cater to a diverse range of user needs, from communication tools to parental controls. Below are the most notable additions:

Satellite Connectivity: iPhone 13 models now support satellite-based text messaging, allowing communication in areas without cellular coverage. This feature is particularly useful for emergencies or remote travel.

5G Standalone Support: Airtel users in India can now access standalone 5G networks, delivering faster speeds and improved reliability for data-intensive tasks.

RCS Messaging: Jio users in India gain access to Rich Communication Services (RCS), which include features like read receipts, typing indicators, and high-resolution media sharing, enhancing the messaging experience.

Pride Wallpaper: A new "Pride Harmony" wallpaper, along with a matching watch face and band, celebrates inclusivity and diversity, reflecting Apple's commitment to representation.

Screen Time Notifications: Parents now receive alerts when children attempt to reset Screen Time passcodes, providing better oversight and control over device usage.

Apple TV Integration: The "Buy with iPhone" feature simplifies purchases, allowing seamless transactions across Apple devices for added convenience.

Accessibility Improvements: A new "Show Banner" option under Back Tap settings enhances accessibility, making it easier for users with specific needs to interact with their devices.

Mail App Enhancements: The Mail app now supports displaying contact photos and prioritizing important messages, streamlining email management for greater efficiency.

AppleCare Interface Update: A redesigned interface simplifies the process of managing AppleCare coverage and plans directly from your device.

These features demonstrate Apple’s focus on delivering practical solutions that enhance daily usability while addressing specific user needs.

Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

iOS 18.5 RC resolves several issues identified in earlier beta versions, making sure a smoother and more reliable experience. Key fixes and performance enhancements include:

Fixed an issue where the Apple Vision Pro app displayed a blank screen, restoring full functionality.

Resolved CarPlay connectivity problems, ensuring seamless integration with compatible vehicles.

Partially addressed a wallpaper bug, though minor inconsistencies may still persist in certain scenarios.

Enhanced overall system performance, including smoother scrolling and faster app responsiveness.

Optimized battery life, offering improved efficiency compared to previous beta releases.

These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine the operating system, addressing user feedback and making sure a high-quality experience.

Security Enhancements

Security remains a cornerstone of Apple’s software updates, and iOS 18.5 RC is no exception. This release includes critical security patches designed to protect against emerging threats and vulnerabilities. While specific details about these updates will be disclosed on Apple’s security website after the public release, users can expect robust measures to safeguard their data and privacy.

By addressing potential risks proactively, Apple reinforces its reputation for delivering secure and reliable software.

Looking Ahead: Future Updates and Benchmarks

The public release of iOS 18.5 is anticipated around May 12, 2024, marking the culmination of months of development and testing. Following this release, Apple is expected to shift focus to iOS 18.6 beta and the iOS 19 beta, offering users a glimpse into the next wave of innovations.

Preliminary benchmark tests for iOS 18.5 RC indicate strong performance metrics, with single-core scores reaching 3,437 and multi-core scores at 8,442. These results highlight the system’s efficiency and suggest further improvements as background processes stabilize post-installation.

For users eager to explore the future of Apple’s mobile operating system, these benchmarks provide a promising outlook on what’s to come.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



