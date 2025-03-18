iOS 18.4 Secrets: 12 Surprising Features Revealed

The iOS 18.4 update brings a variety of enhancements aimed at improving your iPhone’s functionality, personalization, and overall user experience. While some highly anticipated features are being reserved for future updates like iOS 19, this release focuses on refining existing tools and introducing new capabilities that cater to both casual users and tech enthusiasts. Below is a detailed look at the most notable updates and how they can enhance your daily interactions with your device in a new video from iReviews.

Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro Users

For iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users, the standout addition in iOS 18.4 is the new “Visual Intelligence” feature. This advanced tool uses AI to analyze images and provide actionable insights. Accessible through the Action Button, Control Center, or Lock Screen, it can identify objects, extract text, or offer contextual suggestions based on the content of a photo. Whether you’re working on a creative project, conducting research, or simply exploring ideas, this feature makes your device smarter and more intuitive. By integrating seamlessly into your workflow, it ensures that your iPhone becomes a more powerful assistant in both personal and professional tasks.

Streamlined App Store Experience

The App Store receives significant usability improvements in iOS 18.4. You can now pause and resume app downloads directly, giving you greater control over large files or when dealing with inconsistent connectivity. Additionally, an AI-powered feature summarizes app reviews, allowing you to quickly assess whether an app meets your needs without sifting through lengthy feedback. These updates make managing your apps more efficient and ensure you spend less time navigating the store and more time using the tools you need.

Expanded Default App Settings

Customization takes center stage with the ability to set default apps for specific tasks. For instance, you can now designate your preferred translation app, streamlining language-related activities. In the European Union, users gain the added flexibility of setting a default Maps app, aligning with regional regulations and offering more choices for navigation. These changes reflect Apple’s commitment to giving users greater control over their devices, making sure that your iPhone adapts to your unique preferences and needs.

Smarter Siri Suggestions

Siri becomes more proactive and context-aware in iOS 18.4. The virtual assistant now offers actionable suggestions within apps, such as recommending relevant attachments while drafting an email based on your recent activity. Enhanced toggles in the Control Center make it easier to access Siri’s improved features, allowing for more seamless interactions. These updates not only make Siri more useful but also integrate it more naturally into your daily tasks, saving you time and effort.

Improved Safari Browsing

Safari sees several productivity-focused enhancements in this update. The addition of recent search history allows you to revisit previous queries without retyping them, saving time during research or casual browsing. Furthermore, detailed website security information is now available, providing greater transparency and helping you make informed decisions about the sites you visit. These updates enhance both the convenience and safety of your browsing experience.

Control Center Upgrades

The Control Center receives practical updates designed to improve usability. Wi-Fi and cellular toggles now display connection strength, giving you a clearer understanding of your network status at a glance. New toggles for features like Siri, Visual Intelligence, and Apple Intelligence ensure that these tools are always within easy reach. By streamlining access to key functionalities, these upgrades make your iPhone more efficient and user-friendly.

Enhanced Mail App Options

The Mail app becomes more customizable with a new setting that lets you decide what happens after deleting a message. You can choose to return to the inbox or automatically view the next email, tailoring the app’s behavior to your preferences. This seemingly small change can significantly improve the way you manage your emails, making the app more intuitive and aligned with your workflow.

Dynamic Island Privacy Refinements

For devices equipped with Dynamic Island, iOS 18.4 introduces a dedicated area for camera and microphone usage indicators. This update ensures that you’re always aware of active hardware, enhancing your privacy while keeping the display organized and uncluttered. By providing clear visual cues, this feature helps you stay informed about your device’s activity without compromising on aesthetics.

New Filters in the Photos App

The Photos app gains two new filters that simplify the process of organizing your photo library. You can now easily view photos that are not part of any album or those shared with you. These filters make it easier to locate specific images, helping you manage your collection more efficiently and making sure that important memories are always within reach.

When to Expect iOS 18.4

iOS 18.4 is scheduled for release in early April, bringing these features and more to compatible devices. This update is designed to enhance productivity, improve organization, and offer greater customization options, making sure that there is something for everyone.

Smarter tools like Visual Intelligence and proactive Siri suggestions enhance usability and efficiency.

like Visual Intelligence and proactive Siri suggestions enhance usability and efficiency. Customization options , such as expanded default app settings, allow you to tailor your device to your preferences.

, such as expanded default app settings, allow you to tailor your device to your preferences. Privacy and security updates, including Dynamic Island refinements, keep you informed and protected.

With iOS 18.4, Apple continues to refine the iPhone experience, delivering updates that cater to a diverse range of user needs while maintaining a focus on practicality and innovation.

Master Visual Intelligence iPhone 15 Pro with the help of our in-depth articles and helpful guides.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals