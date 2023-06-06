iOS 17 beta 1 released to developers (Video)

Apple unveiled iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 yesterday, they also unveiled WatchOS 10, macOS Sonoma, iPadOS 17, and more, now Apple has released iOS 17 beta 1 to developers and it is now available for registered developers to test out.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the first developer beta of Apple’s iOS 17 and this update will bring a range of design changes, new features, and much more to the iPhone.

“With iOS 17, we’ve made iPhone more personal and intuitive by deeply considering the features we all rely on every day,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “Phone, FaceTime, and Messages are central to how we communicate, and this release is packed with updates we think our users are going to love. We’ve also reimagined AirDrop with new ways to share, autocorrect gets even better, and we’re introducing all-new experiences with Journal and StandBy, plus so much more. We can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

You can find out more details about the new iOS 17 beta 1 over at Apple’s developer website, we are expecting the final version of iOS 17 later in the year, it should land in September along with the new iPhone 15.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



