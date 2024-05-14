iOS 17.5 introduces a range of new settings and features aimed at enhancing user experience, bolstering security, and expanding functionality. This update brings forth a range of improvements, including advanced stolen device protection, automatic CAPTCHA bypass, app sideloading for EU users, and the introduction of gaming emulators. Moreover, iOS 17.5 offers new photo editing tools, a streamlined way to read news articles, and various other usability enhancements that make your iOS experience more intuitive and efficient.

Enhanced Stolen Device Protection

With iOS 17.5, Apple has taken significant strides in fortifying the security of your device. The update introduces a new feature that sends pop-up notifications whenever changes are made to protected settings, ensuring that you remain informed about any potential security risks. Additionally, a 1-hour security timer has been implemented, which automatically locks your device if it remains inactive for an extended period, providing an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access.

Pop-up notifications for changes to protected settings

1-hour security timer for automatic device locking

iOS 17.5 Settings You Need to Change

Automatic CAPTCHA Verification

One of the most notable improvements in iOS 17.5 is the introduction of automatic CAPTCHA verification. This feature leverages iCloud to verify your device, effectively eliminating the need for you to manually complete CAPTCHA challenges. By streamlining the verification process, iOS 17.5 makes your online experience faster, smoother, and more convenient, saving you valuable time and effort.

Sideloading Apps (EU Only)

For users residing in the European Union, iOS 17.5 brings a significant change in the form of app sideloading. This feature allows you to download and install apps directly from the web, bypassing the App Store. To ensure the safety of your device, Apple has implemented a robust malware detection system that scans sideloaded apps for potential threats, providing you with the freedom to explore new apps while maintaining a secure environment.

Gaming Emulators

Gaming enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice with the introduction of the Delta game emulator in iOS 17.5. This emulator opens up a world of possibilities by enabling you to play classic Nintendo games right on your iOS device. Whether you’re a nostalgic gamer or simply looking to explore the rich history of video games, the Delta emulator brings a delightful gaming experience to your fingertips.

Photo Editing Enhancements

iOS 17.5 takes photo editing to new heights with the introduction of two powerful features. The quick crop functionality allows you to crop photos with a single tap, making the process swift and intuitive. Additionally, the edit copying feature enables you to copy and paste edits across multiple photos, saving you valuable time and effort when working on a large batch of images.

Quick crop feature for single-tap photo cropping

Edit copying for applying edits across multiple photos

Ad-Free News Reading

Reading news articles becomes a more pleasant experience with the enhanced Safari reader mode in iOS 17.5. This mode intelligently bypasses ads, presenting you with a clean and distraction-free reading environment. By eliminating intrusive advertisements, Safari reader mode allows you to focus on the content while still supporting local newspapers, ensuring a balanced and enjoyable news consumption experience.

Timer Enhancements

iOS 17.5 introduces a handy feature for those who frequently use timers to manage their media consumption. The new “Stop Playing” option automatically stops audio or video playback when the timer reaches its end. This thoughtful addition ensures that you can set timers for your desired duration without worrying about media continuing to play in the background.

Notification Management

Managing notifications becomes more efficient with iOS 17.5. The update allows you to long press on folders to access apps with pending notifications, providing a quick and convenient way to address any alerts. This enhancement streamlines the notification management process, enabling you to stay on top of important updates without navigating through multiple screens.

Home Screen Customization

iOS 17.5 empowers you with greater flexibility in customizing your home screen. You now have the ability to hide or remove entire home screen pages, giving you full control over the organization and layout of your apps. This feature proves particularly useful for decluttering your device and creating a more personalized and efficient home screen experience.

Battery Health Information

Accessing crucial information about your device’s battery health is now more straightforward in iOS 17.5. The battery health section has been relocated to the main battery settings, making it easier for you to monitor and assess your device’s battery performance. This change ensures that you can quickly access relevant battery data and make informed decisions about your device’s power management.

Ping Apple Watch from iPhone

iOS 17.5 introduces a convenient feature for Apple Watch users who occasionally misplace their wearable device. The Control Center now includes an option to ping your Apple Watch directly from your iPhone. This addition makes it easier to locate your Apple Watch, saving you time and frustration in those moments when you can’t seem to find it.

Wallpaper Customization

For those seeking a more exclusive and personalized touch, iOS 17.5 offers a selection of unique wallpapers through a members-only area. This feature allows you to set your device apart with distinctive backgrounds that reflect your style and preferences. By providing access to a curated collection of wallpapers, iOS 17.5 enhances the visual appeal of your device while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.

iOS 17.5 brings forth a comprehensive set of new features and enhancements designed to elevate your user experience, strengthen security, and expand device functionality. From advanced stolen device protection and automatic CAPTCHA bypass to gaming emulators and photo editing improvements, this update caters to a wide range of user needs and preferences. Additionally, the introduction of ad-free news reading, timer enhancements, streamlined notification management, home screen customization options, easily accessible battery health information, the ability to ping your Apple Watch from your iPhone, and exclusive wallpaper customization further contribute to a more intuitive, secure, and personalized iOS experience. To fully leverage the potential of your iOS device, it is highly recommended to explore and utilize these new settings and features offered in iOS 17.5.

Source & Image Credit: Payette Forward



