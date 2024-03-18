Using Midjourney Consistent Characters across multiple AI illustrations

Midjourney, the popular AI-powered image generation platform, has recently introduced a game-changing feature called Consistent Characters. This new capability allows users to create strikingly consistent characters across multiple illustrations, opening up a world of possibilities for filmmakers, storytellers, and creative professionals. By leveraging this feature, users can maintain visual continuity and bring their characters to life in a more cohesive and compelling manner.

For authors, consistent characters can help to bring their stories to life in a more vivid and engaging way. When readers see the same characters depicted consistently across multiple illustrations, they form a deeper connection with the story and its protagonists. This emotional investment can lead to increased reader loyalty and a more memorable reading experience. Moreover, consistent characters can serve as powerful visual aids, helping readers to better visualize the story world and its inhabitants.

Midjourney consistent characters feature explained

Beyond the world of publishing, consistent characters can be invaluable for a wide range of creative professionals. For example, game designers can use consistent characters to create more immersive and engaging game worlds, while animators can leverage consistent characters to streamline their production processes and create more cohesive narratives. In the realm of advertising, consistent characters can help to create more memorable and effective campaigns, as consumers are more likely to respond positively to familiar and relatable characters. Watch the tutorial below created by Curious Refuge to learn how to use the new consistent characters feature within Midjourney.

To get started with Consistent Characters in Midjourney, follow these simple instructions:

Begin by setting up your own Midjourney account and using either the new Alpha website or a Discord server, as this will help you keep your projects organized and prevent your work from getting lost in the public server. Obtain an image of your desired subject, either by generating it within Midjourney or sourcing it from the internet. Drag and drop the image into your Midjourney prompt entry area and click on it to open it in your browser. Copy the URL of the image. In Midjourney, type the command “/imagine” followed by your text prompt. Be as descriptive as possible when crafting your prompt, as this will help Midjourney generate more accurate and consistent results. For example: “a cinematic still of a woman wearing a high necked white dress with white earrings and brown hair in a modern romantic comedy with light leaks shot on film.” To add your reference photo, type “–cref” followed by a space and paste the URL of your image. This tells Midjourney to use your image as a reference for generating consistent characters. Next, type “–cw” followed by a space and a value between 0 and 100. This value represents the “Character Weight” and determines how closely Midjourney will adhere to the reference image. A value of 100 will result in a nearly identical character, while a value of 0 allows for more creative interpretation. Press enter, and Midjourney will generate a cascade of four images featuring your consistent character.

Creating multiple images with the same consistent character

One of the most powerful aspects of working with AI-generated images is the ability to iterate and refine your results. To create multiple variations of your consistent character, simply add “–r” followed by a space and a repeater code (e.g., 10) to your prompt. This will generate 10 additional iterations of your character, allowing you to explore different poses, expressions, and settings while maintaining visual consistency.

Midjourney’s Consistent Characters feature offers a high degree of customization, enabling you to fine-tune your character’s appearance and style. By adjusting the Character Weight value and modifying your prompt, you can create a wide range of variations while still maintaining the core identity of your character. For example:

To change your character’s outfit while preserving their overall appearance, set the Character Weight to 0 and include specific clothing details in your prompt.

To create a consistent character with different lighting or stylistic elements, set the Character Weight to a lower value (e.g., 50) to allow for more creative interpretation while still maintaining the character’s core features.

The implications of Midjourney’s Consistent Characters feature are vast and far-reaching. By enabling users to create visually coherent characters across multiple illustrations, this tool opens up new possibilities for storytelling, concept art, and visual development. Whether you’re a filmmaker looking to explore different scenes with the same characters or a game designer seeking to create a cohesive cast of characters, Consistent Characters in Midjourney provides a powerful and intuitive solution.

As you dive deeper into the world of AI-generated art and storytelling, remember to experiment, iterate, and push the boundaries of what’s possible. With Midjourney’s Consistent Characters feature at your fingertips, you now have the tools to bring your creative visions to life in a more consistent and compelling way than ever before.



